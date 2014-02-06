Reliable and Economical Toilet Partitions

The K1 toilet partitions from Kyissa are ideal for businesses wanting to maintain respectable bathroom facilities without breaking their building budget.

Simple and reliable toilet cubicles for business

Simple and No-fuss: Washroom partitions are easy to clean and maintain

Washroom partitions are easy to clean and maintain Durable and Sturdy: Walls and fittings withstand wear and tear

Walls and fittings withstand wear and tear Easy to Assemble: Come with full instructions for quick installation

Toilet partitions for corporate and commercial applications

Panels are available unfinished, painted or pre-decorated

Toilet partitions are available in 7 variations, allowing for thicker panelling and decorative coatings, such as Laminex or Solid Grade Phenolic Core

Aluminium frames and fittings can be powder coated in your chosen colour

Available in standard dimensions or made to order

For over 20 years, Kyissa has been providing reliable, high quality washrooms across Australia.