Reliable Exterior Lights from DesignLite

Powerful Flood lights for broad illumination

LED Flood : Multipurpose with a variety of wattage options, made in diecast aluminium for protection with U- bracket for easy mounting

Efficient Fluorescents for multipurpose applications

Exterior In ground : Electrostatic spray powder painted body and IP67 rating with high output efficiency

Reliable Mounted lighting for a variety of structures

Exterior Wall: Hard wearing exterior wall lighting fixtures in a variety of designs to suit your requirements

Lighting from below with In ground lighting solutions

In ground Uplighter : Comprehensive range of basic in ground garden uplighters to high output large scale models to suit your needs

Comprehensive Exterior light options for commercial and residential use

Bricklite LED Recessed Wall Mounted : Thermoplastic housing with 24 LED for powerful lighting and longevity

High performance illumination for outdoor applications, Exterior Lights from DesignLite deliver reliable lighting sources with confidence.Diverse lighting technology to suit your requirements, coloured LED Flood Lights are also available to light special surfaces with smooth bright illumination.