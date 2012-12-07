Reliable Exterior Lights from DesignLite
Last Updated on 07 Dec 2012
Powerful Exterior Light solutions from DesignLite for a variety of applications.
Overview
Description
High performance illumination for outdoor applications, Exterior Lights from DesignLite deliver reliable lighting sources with confidence.
Powerful Flood lights for broad illumination
Powerful Flood lights for broad illumination
- LED Flood: Multipurpose with a variety of wattage options, made in diecast aluminium for protection with U- bracket for easy mounting
- Halogen Flood: Rated IP54, tempered front glass and adjustable lamp lockable with allen key for safety
- Area Flood Lights: Heat and impact resilient front surface glass for tennis courts, driveways and commercial and residential areas
- Exterior Ground Mounted Floodlight: Corrosion resilience with silicon rubber seals, tempered glass and IP65 rated for reliability
- Exterior In ground: Electrostatic spray powder painted body and IP67 rating with high output efficiency
- Exterior Wall Mounted: Up or downlight installation utilising T5 or LED tubes for stable lighting and reliable performance
- Weatherproof: Weather, corrosion and vandalism resistant design with low profile and polycarbonate body with diffuser
- Exterior Wall: Hard wearing exterior wall lighting fixtures in a variety of designs to suit your requirements
- Ceiling Mounted: Reliable powder coated finish and 5mm tempered glass for secure safety
- Surface Mounted: Rolled steel design with extra water resistance and electronic ballast as standard
- Wall Mounted: Versatile wall mounted options including grill, eyelid, stainless steel frames and die cast aluminium housing
- In ground Uplighter: Comprehensive range of basic in ground garden uplighters to high output large scale models to suit your needs
- Garden Spike: IP 54 exterior garden spike light for general purpose spot illumination
- Bollard Light: Reliable alloy aluminium housing with extruded aluminium post with allen key secure locking for vandal resilience and commercial safety
- Bricklite LED Recessed Wall Mounted: Thermoplastic housing with 24 LED for powerful lighting and longevity
- Bricklite Compact: Available in plain and grill facing offers energy saving capability and IP54 rating
- Stainless steel: Various design models including up/down, adjustable, fixed and in colour options
- LED: Flexible Strip with double sided adhesive backing for easy installation
Downloads
Brochure
DesignLite LED Flood LightsProduct Information
227.67 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Flexible Exterior LED Strip Product Information
544 KB
Brochure
DesignLite In Ground Lights Product Information
208.81 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Exterior Bricklite Product Information
701.63 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Weatherproof Fluroescents Product Information
706.84 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Surface Mounted Downlight Product Information
201.79 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Product Information
157.65 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Stainless Steel Up/Down Product Information
237.18 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Wall Pack Product Information
362.89 KB
Brochure
DesignLite Exterior Recessed Wall Lights Product Information
1.02 MB