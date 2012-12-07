Logo
Reliable Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Exterior lights
High quality in ground Bollard Lighting for bright pathway illumination
Powerful LED Flood Lights for general purpose applications
Garden lighting, in ground lighting for safe non obtrusive illumination

Reliable Exterior Lights from DesignLite

Last Updated on 07 Dec 2012

Powerful Exterior Light solutions from DesignLite for a variety of applications.

Overview
Description
High performance illumination for outdoor applications, Exterior Lights from DesignLite deliver reliable lighting sources with confidence.

Powerful Flood lights for broad illumination
  • LED Flood: Multipurpose with a variety of wattage options, made in diecast aluminium for protection with U- bracket for easy mounting
  • Halogen Flood: Rated IP54, tempered front glass and adjustable lamp lockable with allen key for safety
  • Area Flood Lights: Heat and impact resilient front surface glass for tennis courts, driveways and commercial and residential areas
  • Exterior Ground Mounted Floodlight: Corrosion resilience with silicon rubber seals, tempered glass and IP65 rated for reliability
Efficient Fluorescents for multipurpose applications
  • Exterior In ground: Electrostatic spray powder painted body and IP67 rating with high output efficiency
  • Exterior Wall Mounted: Up or downlight installation utilising T5 or LED tubes for stable lighting and reliable performance
  • Weatherproof: Weather, corrosion and vandalism resistant design with low profile and polycarbonate body with diffuser
Reliable Mounted lighting for a variety of structures
  • Exterior Wall: Hard wearing exterior wall lighting fixtures in a variety of designs to suit your requirements
  • Ceiling Mounted: Reliable powder coated finish and 5mm tempered glass for secure safety
  • Surface Mounted: Rolled steel design with extra water resistance and electronic ballast as standard
  • Wall Mounted: Versatile wall mounted options including grill, eyelid, stainless steel frames and die cast aluminium housing
Lighting from below with In ground lighting solutions
  • In ground Uplighter: Comprehensive range of basic in ground garden uplighters to high output large scale models to suit your needs
  • Garden Spike: IP 54 exterior garden spike light for general purpose spot illumination
  • Bollard Light: Reliable alloy aluminium housing with extruded aluminium post with allen key secure locking for vandal resilience and commercial safety
Comprehensive Exterior light options for commercial and residential use
  • Bricklite LED Recessed Wall Mounted: Thermoplastic housing with 24 LED for powerful lighting and longevity
  • Bricklite Compact: Available in plain and grill facing offers energy saving capability and IP54 rating
  • Stainless steel: Various design models including up/down, adjustable, fixed and in colour options
  • LED: Flexible Strip with double sided adhesive backing for easy installation
Diverse lighting technology to suit your requirements, coloured LED Flood Lights are also available to light special surfaces with smooth bright illumination.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite LED Flood LightsProduct Information

227.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Flexible Exterior LED Strip Product Information

544 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite In Ground Lights Product Information

208.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Exterior Bricklite Product Information

701.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Weatherproof Fluroescents Product Information

706.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Surface Mounted Downlight Product Information

201.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Product Information

157.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Stainless Steel Up/Down Product Information

237.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Wall Pack Product Information

362.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Exterior Recessed Wall Lights Product Information

1.02 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Factory 1, 19 Macquarie Street

03 9464 6642
