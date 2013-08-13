Logo
Mean Well LPF-60D Constant Voltage IP67 LED Driver with built-in dimming
Mean Well HLG-320H Constant Voltage IP67 LED Driver with built-in dimming
Mean Well HLG-120H Constant Voltage IP67 LED Driver with built-in dimming
Mean Well PLN-20 Constant Voltage IP64 LED Driver

Reliable Constant Voltage LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013

Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and has comprehensive range available to suit your specific application.

Overview
Description
Supplied directly through ADM Instrument Engineering, Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and has comprehensive range available to suit your specific application.

Reliable PLN-20 Series Single Output LED Power Supply
  • Universal AC input with full range up to 277VAC
  • Designed with short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature protection
  • Cooling by free air convection
  • Built-in constant current limiting circuit with adjustable OCP level
  • Fully isolated plastic case
  • Integrated active PFC function
  • IP64 design for indoor or outdoor installations
  • Small and compact size
  • Class II power unit no, FG
  • 100% full load burn-in test
  • High reliability and low cost investment
  • Suitable for damp or wet locations
  • Highly suitable for LED lighting and moving sign applications
  • 2 years warranty
High performance Mean Well HLG Single Output Switching Power Supplies
  • Available models include: HLG-40H, HLG-60H, HLG-80H, HLG-100H, HLG-120H, HLG-150H, HLG-185H, HLG-240H, HLG-320H
  • Universal AC input with full range up to 305VAC
  • Built-in active PFC function
  • Protection from short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature
  • Cooling by free air convection
  • OCP point adjustable through output cable or internal
  • IP67/ IP65 design for indoor or outdoor installations
  • Three in one dimming function (1- 10Vdc or PWM signal or resistance)
  • Suitable for LED lighting, street lighting applications and moving signs
  • Compliance to worldwide safety regulations for lighting
  • Suitable for dry, damp and wet locations
  • 5 years warranty
With over 25 years of industry experience ADM Instrument Engineering is Australia’s widest distributer of Mean Well products and offers expert advice to ensure you select the right product for your application.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
PLN-20 Specification Sheet

184.76 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-100HSpecification Sheet

279.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-150HSpecification Sheet

280.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-80HSpecification Sheet

304.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-120HSpecification Sheet

284.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-40HSpecification Sheet

383.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-185HSpecification Sheet

283.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-320HSpecification Sheet

222.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-60HSpecification Sheet

384.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HLG-240HSpecification Sheet

269.63 KB

Download
Contact
Dingley Village, VIC

21 Garden Boulevard

03 9551 6922
