Reliable Constant Voltage LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering



Reliable PLN-20 Series Single Output LED Power Supply

Universal AC input with full range up to 277VAC

Designed with short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature protection

Cooling by free air convection

Built-in constant current limiting circuit with adjustable OCP level

Fully isolated plastic case

Integrated active PFC function

IP64 design for indoor or outdoor installations

Small and compact size

Class II power unit no, FG

100% full load burn-in test

High reliability and low cost investment

Suitable for damp or wet locations

Highly suitable for LED lighting and moving sign applications

2 years warranty

High performance Mean Well HLG Single Output Switching Power Supplies

Available models include: HLG-40H, HLG-60H, HLG-80H, HLG-100H, HLG-120H, HLG-150H, HLG-185H, HLG-240H, HLG-320H

Universal AC input with full range up to 305VAC

Built-in active PFC function

Protection from short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature

Cooling by free air convection

OCP point adjustable through output cable or internal

IP67/ IP65 design for indoor or outdoor installations

Three in one dimming function (1- 10Vdc or PWM signal or resistance)

Suitable for LED lighting, street lighting applications and moving signs

Compliance to worldwide safety regulations for lighting

Suitable for dry, damp and wet locations

5 years warranty

Supplied directly through ADM Instrument Engineering, Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and has comprehensive range available to suit your specific application.With over 25 years of industry experience ADM Instrument Engineering is Australia’s widest distributer of Mean Well products and offers expert advice to ensure you select the right product for your application.