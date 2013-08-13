Reliable Constant Voltage LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering
Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013
Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and has comprehensive range available to suit your specific application.
Overview
Description
Supplied directly through ADM Instrument Engineering, Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and has comprehensive range available to suit your specific application.
Reliable PLN-20 Series Single Output LED Power Supply
Reliable PLN-20 Series Single Output LED Power Supply
- Universal AC input with full range up to 277VAC
- Designed with short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature protection
- Cooling by free air convection
- Built-in constant current limiting circuit with adjustable OCP level
- Fully isolated plastic case
- Integrated active PFC function
- IP64 design for indoor or outdoor installations
- Small and compact size
- Class II power unit no, FG
- 100% full load burn-in test
- High reliability and low cost investment
- Suitable for damp or wet locations
- Highly suitable for LED lighting and moving sign applications
- 2 years warranty
- Available models include: HLG-40H, HLG-60H, HLG-80H, HLG-100H, HLG-120H, HLG-150H, HLG-185H, HLG-240H, HLG-320H
- Universal AC input with full range up to 305VAC
- Built-in active PFC function
- Protection from short circuit, over current, over voltage, over temperature
- Cooling by free air convection
- OCP point adjustable through output cable or internal
- IP67/ IP65 design for indoor or outdoor installations
- Three in one dimming function (1- 10Vdc or PWM signal or resistance)
- Suitable for LED lighting, street lighting applications and moving signs
- Compliance to worldwide safety regulations for lighting
- Suitable for dry, damp and wet locations
- 5 years warranty
Downloads
Brochure
PLN-20 Specification Sheet
184.76 KB
Brochure
HLG-100HSpecification Sheet
279.98 KB
Brochure
HLG-150HSpecification Sheet
280.84 KB
Brochure
HLG-80HSpecification Sheet
304.5 KB
Brochure
HLG-120HSpecification Sheet
284.58 KB
Brochure
HLG-40HSpecification Sheet
383.86 KB
Brochure
HLG-185HSpecification Sheet
283.26 KB
Brochure
HLG-320HSpecification Sheet
222.13 KB
Brochure
HLG-60HSpecification Sheet
384.75 KB
Brochure
HLG-240HSpecification Sheet
269.63 KB