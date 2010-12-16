Logo
Supplier Image
Finnleo Saunas Australia
Sauna Equipment, Sauna Service, Sauna Maintenance
Relax and Unwind with Luxurious Saunas and Steam Rooms from Finnleo

Last Updated on 16 Dec 2010

Finnleo Saunas are able to supply you with a large variety of custom designed saunas and steam rooms.

Overview
Description
Built for indoor and outdoor environments, Finnleo's sauna and steam room ranges bring a piece of luxury and blissful relaxation right into day spas, resorts and even bathrooms!

  • Relaxes muscles
  • cleanses skin
  • Relieves stress
  • Burns calories
  • Flushes toxins
  • Sinus congestion relief
Restore your Mental and Physical Health with Finnleo Saunas
Finnleo can provide the following packages:

Custom Saunas and Steam Rooms - Built according to size, timber finishes and design
Pre-fabricated/Modular Saunas and Steam Rooms - Free standing design that can be taken down and relocated
D.I.Y Sauna Kits - consists of lining boards, bench planks, vents, sauna door, heater, internal trims, lights, accessories, procedure and telephone support and assistance
Steam Showers - comes with a bench seat and shower facility on opposite ends

Stylish and Innovative Saunas to Captivate your Senses
Finnleos new range of sauna heaters and steam generators now come with optional slimline digital control panels which still provide you with reliable heat and steam but now they also look fantastic and not out of place in a modern home.
Finnleo Saunas, Steam Rooms and Steam Showers

1.13 MB

Display AddressBraeside, VIC

55 Mills Rd

03 9587 4494
