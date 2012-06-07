Refrigerated and Non Refrigerated Drinking Fountains and Water Coolers by RBA
Drinking fountains from RBA are available in a variety of designs and sizes to perfectly suit your budget, requirements and specifications.
Overview
Description
Heavy duty and hygienic stainless steel drinking fountains from RBA are designed for high traffic areas. Producing up to 30L per hour, RBA’s water dispensers are ideal for all your commercial requirements.
Integral perforated drain reduces blockages and increases efficiency
Designed to meet high commercial demands, these high performing water dispensers are ideal for gymnasiums, office buildings, schools, public spaces and shopping centers. RBA’s elegant and reliable water coolers and drinking fountains are a practical solution for all your commercial water dispensing requirements.
- Refrigerated drinking fountains produce up to 30L per hour
- Wall and floor mounted models available to suit your needs
- Shielded bubbler and self closing push button valve improves hygiene
- Smooth rounded corners reduces potential accidents and minimises maintenance
- Strong and stable construction using 1.6mm thick, type 304 stainless steel
- Vandal resistant, ideal for high traffic areas
- Stylish and elegant appearance featuring an attractive satin finish
- Fully compliant with both Australian and New Zealand standards and disabled/ accessibility models are available
Downloads
Brochure
Wall Mounted Drinking Fountains
284.16 KB
Brochure
Accessible Wall Mounted Drinking Fountains
99.63 KB
Brochure
Floor Mounted and Wall Fixed Drinking Fountains
161.46 KB
Brochure
Stable floor Mounted Drinking Fountain
177.04 KB
Brochure
Accessible-Compliant Floor Mounted Drinking Fountain
141.09 KB
Brochure
Aquaflow Drinking Fountain
84.39 KB
Brochure
Swirlflo Series Refrigerated Water Cooler
139.51 KB
Brochure
Wall Mounted Multiple Station Drinking Fountain
61.81 KB
Brochure
Aqua Cold Non-Refrigerated Drinking Fountain
93.6 KB
Brochure
Remote Refrigerated Water Chiller
445.63 KB
