Refrigerated and Non Refrigerated Drinking Fountains and Water Coolers by RBA



Integral perforated drain reduces blockages and increases efficiency

Refrigerated drinking fountains produce up to 30L per hour

Wall and floor mounted models available to suit your needs

Shielded bubbler and self closing push button valve improves hygiene

Smooth rounded corners reduces potential accidents and minimises maintenance

Robust and resilient stainless steel construction ensures long term durability

Strong and stable construction using 1.6mm thick, type 304 stainless steel

Vandal resistant, ideal for high traffic areas

Stylish and elegant appearance featuring an attractive satin finish

Fully compliant with both Australian and New Zealand standards and disabled/ accessibility models are available

Heavy duty and hygienic stainless steel drinking fountains from RBA are designed for high traffic areas. Producing up to 30L per hour, RBA’s water dispensers are ideal for all your commercial requirements.Designed to meet high commercial demands, these high performing water dispensers are ideal for gymnasiums, office buildings, schools, public spaces and shopping centers. RBA’s elegant and reliable water coolers and drinking fountains are a practical solution for all your commercial water dispensing requirements.