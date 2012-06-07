Logo
Refrigerated and Non Refrigerated Drinking Fountains and Water Coolers by RBA

Last Updated on 07 Jun 2012

Drinking fountains from RBA are available in a variety of designs and sizes to perfectly suit your budget, requirements and specifications.

Overview
Description
Heavy duty and hygienic stainless steel drinking fountains from RBA are designed for high traffic areas. Producing up to 30L per hour, RBA’s water dispensers are ideal for all your commercial requirements.

Integral perforated drain reduces blockages and increases efficiency
  • Refrigerated drinking fountains produce up to 30L per hour
  • Wall and floor mounted models available to suit your needs
  • Shielded bubbler and self closing push button valve improves hygiene
  • Smooth rounded corners reduces potential accidents and minimises maintenance
Robust and resilient stainless steel construction ensures long term durability
  • Strong and stable construction using 1.6mm thick, type 304 stainless steel
  • Vandal resistant, ideal for high traffic areas
  • Stylish and elegant appearance featuring an attractive satin finish
  • Fully compliant with both Australian and New Zealand standards and disabled/ accessibility models are available

Designed to meet high commercial demands, these high performing water dispensers are ideal for gymnasiums, office buildings, schools, public spaces and shopping centers. RBA’s elegant and reliable water coolers and drinking fountains are a practical solution for all your commercial water dispensing requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Wall Mounted Drinking Fountains

284.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Accessible Wall Mounted Drinking Fountains

99.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Floor Mounted and Wall Fixed Drinking Fountains

161.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stable floor Mounted Drinking Fountain

177.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Accessible-Compliant Floor Mounted Drinking Fountain

141.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Aquaflow Drinking Fountain

84.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Swirlflo Series Refrigerated Water Cooler

139.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wall Mounted Multiple Station Drinking Fountain

61.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Aqua Cold Non-Refrigerated Drinking Fountain

93.6 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Remote Refrigerated Water Chiller

445.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
