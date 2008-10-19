Recycled Architectural Timber Products from Eco Timber Group

Eco Timber Group source, supply and install an exclusive and comprehensive range of architectural timber products for flooring, benchtops and decking. From old, recycled timber, to new plantation stock, Eco Timber source only the finest and highest quality materials available through an extensive network of lumber suppliers.



Benefit from extensive industry experience to create unique and stylish timber products

Eco Timber collaborate with award winning architects and builders to create stylish and durable products

Cater for the intricacies and nuances of specific timber species with unique and complimentary timber tools that add genuine value to architectural and design pursuits

New and recycled timber including Ironbark, Jarrah, Messmate, American Oak and Oregon

Eco Timber Group also offer an exclusive selection of recycled, wide board and specialty loose architectural and furniture timbers

Local and international lumber suppliers provide only the highest quality timbers

Eco Timber offer complimentary and practical solutions to suit any technical specification and creative application

