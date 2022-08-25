Logo
Recessesd Fire Hose Reel Cabinet
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022

Recessed fire hose reel cabinet and other full range of cabinets.

Overview
Description

Recessed Fire Hose Reel Cabinet, Features Include:

  • Heavy Metal Duty Construction
  • Powder Coated Red Finish
  • Approx. Dimensions: H1000mm; W840mm; D250mm
  • D-Handle Latch
  • Conforms to Australian Clearance Standards when Installed with the Fixed 36m Commander Hose Reel
  • Ideal for Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

NSW Head Office & Warehouse 2/28 Prime Drive

02 6284 3173
