Recessed fire hose reel cabinet
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022
Recessed fire hose reel cabinet and other full range of cabinets.
Overview
Description
Recessed Fire Hose Reel Cabinet, Features Include:
- Heavy Metal Duty Construction
- Powder Coated Red Finish
- Approx. Dimensions: H1000mm; W840mm; D250mm
- D-Handle Latch
- Conforms to Australian Clearance Standards when Installed with the Fixed 36m Commander Hose Reel
- Ideal for Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium
