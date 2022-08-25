Recessed Fire Hose Reel Cabinet, Features Include:

Heavy Metal Duty Construction

Powder Coated Red Finish

Approx. Dimensions: H1000mm; W840mm; D250mm

D-Handle Latch

Conforms to Australian Clearance Standards when Installed with the Fixed 36m Commander Hose Reel

Ideal for Fit-Out Projects where Space is at a Premium



