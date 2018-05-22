InlineSOLAR™ is compatible with any Monier roof tile product, and is recess-mounted within your roof line. It offers all the benefits of solar while still maximising the street appeal of your home.

Available in standard black framed panels, InlineSOLAR™ can be upgraded to the elite panel option, using the industry-leading LG all-black panels.

Features and benefits:

Integrated panel

Structural integrity

First in Australia



Integrated Design

InlineSOLAR™ is seamlessly integrated with Monier’s strong and beautiful roofing. There is no compromise on design, so your home will continue to look beautiful with these recessed solar panels.

Structural integrity

Unlike traditional bolt-on systems, the impact on the natural wind flow around the roof is minimized hence wind pressures and debris build-up around the system is reduced. Also, there is no need to cut, grind or drill through your existing roof during installation.

Quality

Monier InlineSOLAR™ comes with a 10-year warranty plus a 25-year performance guarantee. All components are produced by ISO-accredited manufacturers to ensure the components are of the highest quality.

Battery

A Solar battery lets you maximise the benefit of your InlineSOLAR™ installation by capturing excess power and using this power to run your home when the sun goes down. Adding a battery to your system gives you greater independence by making you less reliant on the grid, and lets you realise the true benefits of solar power.