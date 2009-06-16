ReCoila Hose Reels, Cable and Cord Reels for Fire Fighting Hoses

For more than 25 years, ReCoila has been a leading manufacturer of quality hose reels. ReCoila cable hose reels and cord reels are suitable for demanding environments such as fire fighting, offering reliable and durable performance.

Spring Rewind Hose and Cable Hose Reels

Incorporates the highest quality finished edge spring and solid brass swivels

These fire hose reels can perform from any position, due to its superior positive latching system, and the ratchet spring ensures ease of use

Every model has a fluid path created to suit the diameter of the hose, this is unique to ReCoila hose reels

Weather resistant, Impact resistant

Polypropylene construction provides versatility for all industry types

Comes with 5 year warranty (conditions apply)

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric and Manual Rewind Hose Reels

ReCoila have released a full range of heavy duty steel hose reels for fire protection:

The T Series rewind hose reels are designed to deal with hose diameters ranging from 3/8” to 2” , hose lengths up to 300 metres

The T Series heavy duty hose reels are available in various rewind options:

Electric rewind 12 and 24 VDC



Air Drive



Hydraulic Drive



Electric rewind 240 and 415VAC



Hand crank rewind



Bevel crank rewind



Hand over hand rewind

These hose reels are for manual and powered rewind systems suited to refuelling, propane delivery, fire fighting and more.

Fire Protection Hose Reels with 2 Year Warranty

The T Series offers heavy duty hose reels that are reliable and easy to use

The stainless roller guides with ball bearings provide trouble free action, and there are also full flow fluid paths and straight through swivels

The welded frame and spool construction ensure maximum strength and rigidity

A profiled tangent from the goose neck to the spool reduces strain on the hose

Adjustable friction brake prevents over spooling

Working pressure is standard at 800 psi with options to 10,000 psi

The T Series reels are versatile due to the direct gear drive having no chains or sprockets

Comes with 2 year comprehensive warranty

The T Series fire fighting hose reels also have optional features including colour coding, two pack paint, powder coat, hot dip galvanised, aluminium, stainless steel and carbon steel.

Reliable and affordable, ReCoila hose reels, cable hose reels and cord reels are made in Australia and exported internationally.