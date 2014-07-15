Rapid Set Concrete from Cement Australia
Last Updated on 15 Jul 2014
Overview
Cement Australia has developed a range of high quality cements, cement blends, just as water mixes, sands, oxides and complementary additives that are specifically designed for a variety of applications.
Rapid Set Concrete is designed for use in fixing fence and pergola posts, permanently securing clothes lines and letterboxes and other residential applications
- Suitable for various commercial applications
- Hardens in 15 minutes within desired temperature range
- Requires no mixing on site
- Ready to use with the addition of clean water
Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete is manufactured using cement, sand and selected aggregates and additives and, is formulated to harden rapidly without mixing as part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range.
Rapid Set Concrete eliminates the use of wheel barrows and mixing tools on-site, providing ease of use for construction applications and requirements
- Good for small scale jobs
- Convenient and easy to use
- Helps when job site accessibility and space is an issue
One 20kg bag of Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete requires approximately 2.5L of clean drinking water to provide a workable mix.