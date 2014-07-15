Logo
Cement Australia
Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete
Rapid Set Concrete from Cement Australia

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2014

Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete is manufactured using cement, sand and selected aggregates and additives for construction applications and requirements

Overview
Description

Cement Australia has developed a range of high quality cements, cement blends, just as water mixes, sands, oxides and complementary additives that are specifically designed for a variety of applications.

Rapid Set Concrete is designed for use in fixing fence and pergola posts, permanently securing clothes lines and letterboxes and other residential applications

  • Suitable for various commercial applications
  • Hardens in 15 minutes within desired temperature range
  • Requires no mixing on site
  • Ready to use with the addition of clean water

Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete is manufactured using cement, sand and selected aggregates and additives and, is formulated to harden rapidly without mixing as part of the ‘Just Add Water’ range.

Rapid Set Concrete eliminates the use of wheel barrows and mixing tools on-site, providing ease of use for construction applications and requirements

  • Good for small scale jobs
  • Convenient and easy to use
  • Helps when job site accessibility and space is an issue

One 20kg bag of Cement Australia Rapid Set Concrete requires approximately 2.5L of clean drinking water to provide a workable mix.

Downloads
Rapid Set Concrete Product Data Sheet

455.07 KB

Contact
Darra, QLD

18 Station Avenue

1300 CEMENT (1300 23
