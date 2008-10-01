Rainwater Tanks, Solar Hot Water Systems and Solar Panels - Green Plumbing by Aquaworks



Aquaworks® – We Make Water Work!



Aquaworks Products:

• Rainwater Tanks – Above and below ground tanks come in a range of sizes, shapes, colours and materials, from 250 L to 1,000,000 L. With over 80 tanks in stock, we are sure to have what you need.

• Solar Hot Water – Our solar hot water systems deliver energy efficient mains pressure hot water with significant savings to your wallet and the environment.

• Solar Energy – We can tailor a solar energy solution to meet your needs, reducing your energy bills by generating your electricity free from the sun.





Aquaworks Project Management and Consultancy

We project manage our own team of qualified staff and trades people to maximise your investment in the environment. We have no hidden consultancy charges and offer economical pricing of products as we deal directly with manufacturers.



Aquaworks Green Assessments

We can help you ascertain your water and energy consumption and put strategies in place to achieve your goals and reduce your usage. An initial consultation will evaluate your needs. We will then work within your budget to achieve your optimum outcome in being energy and water wise.



Aquaworks Product Warranty

All products used by Aquaworks have proven presence in the market place ensuring you get quality and value for money. We only use products we know we can back and most are Australian made, wherever possible. Warranties range from 1 year to 25 years.



Aquaworks Service Guarantee

Aquaworks provides a guarantee for all of its workmanship for 6 years and a certificate of compliance is provided for all projects as per the industry standards.