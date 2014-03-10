Qwik-Store Secure Sliding Doors

Qwik-Store is made from durable Colorbond steel and are available in a range of colours to compliment your building.

Customised Security Doors

Standard size – height 2000mm plus 100-150

Feet width 2650mm depth 900mm.

Sizes can be customised to suit individual requirements

No internal loss of space

Security door frames

Key lockable doors

Colourbond shutters last for years, offering an affordable and long lasting solution for your security needs. Standard sizes are available in all designs but any dimensions can be customized to suit your needs without a customized price - any size, any shape.