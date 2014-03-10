Qwik-Store Secure Sliding Doors
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2014
By using Qwik-Store superior security sliding doors, enjoy the peace of mind knowing your valuables are safe and secure.
Overview
Description
Qwik-Store is made from durable Colorbond steel and are available in a range of colours to compliment your building.
Customised Security Doors
- Standard size – height 2000mm plus 100-150
- Feet width 2650mm depth 900mm.
- Sizes can be customised to suit individual requirements
- No internal loss of space
- Security door frames
- Key lockable doors
Colourbond shutters last for years, offering an affordable and long lasting solution for your security needs. Standard sizes are available in all designs but any dimensions can be customized to suit your needs without a customized price - any size, any shape.