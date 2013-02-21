Quantum Premium Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend
High quality Quantum Series Aluminium Windows and Doors offer impressively strength and attractive design to suit diverse residential applications.
Overview
Modern, minimal and fresh, Quantum Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors deliver that clean polished look to any residential property.
Specifically developed for premium home installation, the intelligent Quantum series effortlessly suits traditional and contemporary decors.
Quantum contemporary modern clean lines in aluminium Windows and Doors
- High performance and quality system Van Door system promotes increased thermal insulation to reduce heating and cooling expenses
- Perfect for the home with minimised dust, condensation and noise production
- Hard wearing aluminium construction to suit all types of building designs including marine, desert and tropical conditions
- Crisp aluminium design offers flexibility to suit all decors
- Environmentally designed with glazing options for improved energy efficiency and savings
- Optimised with high STC rating acoustics for greater comfort
- Easy to maintain with practical aluminium durability
- High quality window options including awning, bifold, casements, sashless double, hung, louvres and sliding
- Premium Doors are available in bifold, front entry, sliding and sliding stacker
- Enhanced with Trend ovolo glazing bar, custom sizing and designer bar layouts
