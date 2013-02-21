Quantum Premium Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend

Modern, minimal and fresh, Quantum Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors deliver that clean polished look to any residential property.

Specifically developed for premium home installation, the intelligent Quantum series effortlessly suits traditional and contemporary decors.

Quantum contemporary modern clean lines in aluminium Windows and Doors

High performance and quality system Van Door system promotes increased thermal insulation to reduce heating and cooling expenses

Perfect for the home with minimised dust, condensation and noise production

Hard wearing aluminium construction to suit all types of building designs including marine, desert and tropical conditions

Crisp aluminium design offers flexibility to suit all decors

Environmentally designed with glazing options for improved energy efficiency and savings

Optimised with high STC rating acoustics for greater comfort

Easy to maintain with practical aluminium durability

Diverse design options to suit your application

High quality window options including awning, bifold, casements, sashless double, hung, louvres and sliding

Premium Doors are available in bifold, front entry, sliding and sliding stacker

Enhanced with Trend ovolo glazing bar, custom sizing and designer bar layouts

Reliable performance, quality with impeccable design, Quantum Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend innovation ensures long lasting results with a 7 year guarantee.