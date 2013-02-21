Logo
Quantum Premium Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013

High quality Quantum Series Aluminium Windows and Doors offer impressively strength and attractive design to suit diverse residential applications.

Overview
Description

Modern, minimal and fresh, Quantum Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors deliver that clean polished look to any residential property.

Specifically developed for premium home installation, the intelligent Quantum series effortlessly suits traditional and contemporary decors.

Quantum contemporary modern clean lines in aluminium Windows and Doors

  • High performance and quality system Van Door system promotes increased thermal insulation to reduce heating and cooling expenses
  • Perfect for the home with minimised dust, condensation and noise production
  • Hard wearing aluminium construction to suit all types of building designs including marine, desert and tropical conditions
  • Crisp aluminium design offers flexibility to suit all decors
  • Environmentally designed with glazing options for improved energy efficiency and savings
  • Optimised with high STC rating acoustics for greater comfort
  • Easy to maintain with practical aluminium durability
Diverse design options to suit your application
  • High quality window options including awning, bifold, casements, sashless double, hung, louvres and sliding
  • Premium Doors are available in bifold, front entry, sliding and sliding stacker
  • Enhanced with Trend ovolo glazing bar, custom sizing and designer bar layouts
Reliable performance, quality with impeccable design, Quantum Architectural Aluminium Windows and Doors from Trend innovation ensures long lasting results with a 7 year guarantee.
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
