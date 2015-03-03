​Quality Spectator Seating from BAB Aluminium

BAB Aluminium specialises in providing custom-made spectator seating to schools, councils, swimming centres, sports ovals, amphitheatres as well as clubs and associations across Australia and the world-wide stage.

Cost-effective and easy-to-install, BAB Aluminium’s broad range of quality spectator seating is:

Long-lasting, durable and rated safe for cyclone conditions

Flat-packed for easy transportation

Certified by a Structural Engineer (structural Certificate Australian Standards)

Easy to clean and requires no special maintenance

Sturdy and reassuring, BAB Aluminium seating units can be concreted-in or bolted down. Stackable and moveable units are also available, featuring specially designed reinforcements for added safety.

Units can be custom powder-coated in a variety of colours and finishes as per the customer’s requirements.

Manufactured with only quality in mind, BAB Aluminium’s broad range of spectator seating options make for a premium choice when upgrading outdoor venues.