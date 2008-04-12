Quality Quartz Stone Surfaces by Caesarstone
Caesarstone® Classico Quartz Surfaces are elegant and scratch resistant quartz slabs, great for kitchen benchtops, splashbacks, bathrooms and furniture
Overview
Caesarstone® engineered stone surfaces are a smart and more modern alternative to products such as marble and granite for kitchen bench tops and splashbacks as well as bathroom vanities and wall linings.
The Caesarstone® product range offers a contemporary approach to kitchen design and renovations while maintaining the quality and luxury that consumers have come to expect from this category.
Quality quartz surfaces for a range of applications
The Caesarstone® brand has a wide portfolio of product collections suitable for a multitude of residential and commercial interior applications.
- Caesarstone® Classico™ - The Classic Colour Collection Style combined with functionality, Caesarstone® Classico™ collection now available in 40 unique colours and designs.
- Caesarstone® Motivo™ - The Patterned Textured Collection The world’s first quartz surface incorporating sculpted pattern designs.
- Caesarstone® Concetto™ - The Semi-Precious Stone Collection Concetto™ is a collection of extraordinary surfaces hand-made from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones.
Durable, long lasting quartz surfaces
Caesarstone’s superior properties include:
- Scratch resistant
- Non-porous
- Waterproof
- Mould and mildew resistant
- Never require sealing
- Large slab size
Caesarstone® quartz surfaces for a cleaner, safer and better quality environment Caesarstone's comprehensive environmental agenda includes:
- Commitment to ecologically responsible production processes
- The development of environmentally friendly products made with high levels of recycled materials
- The implementation of internationally recognized sustainable industrial standards and practices
All Caesarstone® surfaces are uniquely stamped with identification information on the underside of every slab establishing authenticity and come with a 10 year limited warranty.
Operating in Australia since 2001 with branches in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide and sub distributors in New Zealand, Caesarstone® is well positioned to meet the needs of customers Australia wide.
