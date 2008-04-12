Logo
Caesarstone Classico range of quartz stone
Caesarstone Supremo Stone Surfaces
Quartz countertops and benchtops from Caesarstone
Quality quartz surfaces from Caesarstone
Caesarstone with Nendo
Quality Quartz Stone Surfaces by Caesarstone

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Caesarstone® Classico Quartz Surfaces are elegant and scratch resistant quartz slabs, great for kitchen benchtops, splashbacks, bathrooms and furniture

Overview
Description

Caesarstone® engineered stone surfaces are a smart and more modern alternative to products such as marble and granite for kitchen bench tops and splashbacks as well as bathroom vanities and wall linings.

The Caesarstone® product range offers a contemporary approach to kitchen design and renovations while maintaining the quality and luxury that consumers have come to expect from this category.

Quality quartz surfaces for a range of applications

The Caesarstone® brand has a wide portfolio of product collections suitable for a multitude of residential and commercial interior applications.

  • Caesarstone® Classico™ - The Classic Colour Collection Style combined with functionality, Caesarstone® Classico™ collection now available in 40 unique colours and designs.
  • Caesarstone® Motivo™ - The Patterned Textured Collection The world’s first quartz surface incorporating sculpted pattern designs.
  • Caesarstone® Concetto™ - The Semi-Precious Stone Collection Concetto™ is a collection of extraordinary surfaces hand-made from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones.

Durable, long lasting quartz surfaces

Caesarstone’s superior properties include:

  • Scratch resistant
  • Non-porous
  • Waterproof
  • Mould and mildew resistant
  • Never require sealing
  • Large slab size

Caesarstone® quartz surfaces for a cleaner, safer and better quality environment Caesarstone's comprehensive environmental agenda includes:

  • Commitment to ecologically responsible production processes
  • The development of environmentally friendly products made with high levels of recycled materials
  • The implementation of internationally recognized sustainable industrial standards and practices

All Caesarstone® surfaces are uniquely stamped with identification information on the underside of every slab establishing authenticity and come with a 10 year limited warranty.

Operating in Australia since 2001 with branches in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide and sub distributors in New Zealand, Caesarstone® is well positioned to meet the needs of customers Australia wide.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Caesarstone Supremo Brochure

857.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Caesarstone Classico Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Caesarstone Concetto Brochure

955.41 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kitchen Splashbacks - Technical and Design Guide

757.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Caesarstone - Care and Maintenance Guide

175.29 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD

02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC

02 8339 7400
