Quality Quartz Stone Surfaces by Caesarstone

Caesarstone® engineered stone surfaces are a smart and more modern alternative to products such as marble and granite for kitchen bench tops and splashbacks as well as bathroom vanities and wall linings.

The Caesarstone® product range offers a contemporary approach to kitchen design and renovations while maintaining the quality and luxury that consumers have come to expect from this category.

Quality quartz surfaces for a range of applications

The Caesarstone® brand has a wide portfolio of product collections suitable for a multitude of residential and commercial interior applications.

Caesarstone® Classico™ - The Classic Colour Collection Style combined with functionality, Caesarstone® Classico™ collection now available in 40 unique colours and designs.

Caesarstone® Motivo™ - The Patterned Textured Collection The world's first quartz surface incorporating sculpted pattern designs.

Caesarstone® Concetto™ - The Semi-Precious Stone Collection Concetto™ is a collection of extraordinary surfaces hand-made from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones.

Durable, long lasting quartz surfaces

Caesarstone’s superior properties include:

Scratch resistant

Non-porous

Waterproof

Mould and mildew resistant

Never require sealing

Large slab size

Caesarstone® quartz surfaces for a cleaner, safer and better quality environment Caesarstone's comprehensive environmental agenda includes:

Commitment to ecologically responsible production processes

The development of environmentally friendly products made with high levels of recycled materials

The implementation of internationally recognized sustainable industrial standards and practices

All Caesarstone® surfaces are uniquely stamped with identification information on the underside of every slab establishing authenticity and come with a 10 year limited warranty.

Operating in Australia since 2001 with branches in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide and sub distributors in New Zealand, Caesarstone® is well positioned to meet the needs of customers Australia wide.