Quality LED Lighting Products by Oz3LED Australia

Last Updated on 17 Oct 2011

Oz3LED Lighting offers the very latest energy saving lighting technology at competitive prices, and bring simplicity to the LED world by offering direct retrofit products.

Overview
Description

Oz3LED Lighting offers the very latest energy saving lighting technology at competitive prices, and bring simplicity to the LED world by offering direct retrofit products.

Conserve energy with great value LED lighting from Oz3LED Lighting
LED lighting can assist in reducing your energy requirements, saving you money and helping the environment. Other benefits of LED lighting include:

  • High life expectancy
  • Reliability
  • Quality build
  • Aesthetically pleasing
  • Competitively priced

LED lighting for home or business Oz3LED Lighting provide LED lighting for almost any application:

  • Street lighting
  • High powered flood lighting
  • Decorative and amenity lighting
  • Specialist film and video lighting
  • Mine and construction lighting
  • Custom LED lighting for specific applications

With an emphasis on quality and value for money, Oz3LED are the ideal choice for your LED lighting solutions.

Contact
Display AddressCoogee, NSW

1/230 Arden Street

+61 0410 727 840
