Quality Bathroom Accessories from Barben Industries

Barben Architectural Hardware provides the most comprehensive collection of sophisticated, elegant bathroom accessories that will compliment any bathroom space. From entry level accessories through to the most aesthetically stunning ranges the minimalist designs cater for a diverse range of projects including hotels, apartments, aged care, student accommodation, resorts and residential dwellings. The hotel grade towel rails, toilet roll holders, hooks, soap holders and shower shelves are available with fixings to mount on glass and also offer dual point fixings in some of the ranges for added durability. Manufactured from the highest quality brass and stainless steel raw materials the accessories provide an unparalleled surface finish. As standard the range are available in Chrome Plate and Polished Stainless Steel finishes however Barben also have the ability to supply in various other finishes such as black, satin chrome, copper and oil rubbed bronze finishes. Custom manufacture designs and products are also available upon request for your individual and signature projects.