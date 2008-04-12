Logo
Quality Bathroom Accessories from Barben Industries
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Barben supplies a wide range of bathroom accessories for every application covering most bathroom needs and necessities

Barben Architectural Hardware provides the most comprehensive collection of sophisticated, elegant bathroom accessories that will compliment any bathroom space. From entry level accessories through to the most aesthetically stunning ranges the minimalist designs cater for a diverse range of projects including hotels, apartments, aged care, student accommodation, resorts and residential dwellings. The hotel grade towel rails, toilet roll holders, hooks, soap holders and shower shelves are available with fixings to mount on glass and also offer dual point fixings in some of the ranges for added durability. Manufactured from the highest quality brass and stainless steel raw materials the accessories provide an unparalleled surface finish. As standard the range are available in Chrome Plate and Polished Stainless Steel finishes however Barben also have the ability to supply in various other finishes such as black, satin chrome, copper and oil rubbed bronze finishes. Custom manufacture designs and products are also available upon request for your individual and signature projects.

DrawingBrochure
AXIS Range

94.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BUZZ Range

130.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CHALLENGER Range

136.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CUBE Range

124.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DELUXE Range

172.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EXX Range

144.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FUZE Range

131.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
JAZ Range

140.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MOD Range

1.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Rialto Range

146.96 KB

Download
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

23 Container St

07 3890 8558
