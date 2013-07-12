Pylon and Building Signage from Sign Industries

Pylon and Building Signs are popular for advertising at entrances and roadsides. They are an excellent way to guide people to your door and effective at attracting new customers.



They can be small to large, illuminated or non-illuminated and manufactured using a variety and combination of materials such as aluminium, steel and acrylic.



A well-constructed and well branded Pylon or Entrance Sign is a great first impression and reflects a professional image to the public.