The range of Pull-down Access Ladders by AM-BOSS Access Ladders feature a spring assisted counter-balance mechanism allowing for safe, quick and easy operation. Constructed from welded aluminium, these ladders are strong and durable with zinc plated steel parts. The ladder assembly is mounted in such a way as to allow clearance between the steps and the ceiling hatch for safer footing.

Domestic Pull-Down Access Ladders.

AM-BOSS pull-down access ladders come fully assembled and include concealed hinges, draft seal, counter balancing, slim metal architrave, pull-down hook with pole and screws.

The ‘Access-Boss™’ and ‘Big-Boss™’ Domestic Series Models are manufactured in welded aluminium complete with non-slip treads, and are available ‘Off-The-Shelf’ for vertical heights up to 3600mm. From 3600mm the exact ceiling height is required for manufacture.

AM-BOSS offers a 20 Year Warranty on our Domestic Series range when installed into your home.

Commercial Pull-Down Access Ladders - Suspended Ceilings

AM-BOSS pioneered installations of access ladders into suspended ceilings for over 40 years.

AM-BOSS has developed a design using galvanised steel profiles, specially made to suit. Galvanised hangers and bracings will keep the AM-BOSS Support Frame rigid. The AM-BOSS pull-down access ladder is then installed into the support frame.

An AM-BOSS fixed Secondary Ladder, or Ceiling Space Ladder will continue from the pull-down access ladder into the ceiling space / plant room floor / Roof Access Hatch to give access to air conditioning etcetera.



Commercial Pull-Down Access Ladders

AM-BOSS Access Ladders offers a range of commercial series pull-down access ladders that include:

‘Access-Boss™’ commercial series, rated at 150kg at any given point (not spread weight)

‘Big-Boss™’ commercial series, rated at 150kg at any given point (not spread weight)

“AM-BOSS Inferno-Boss™”, tested and fire-rated to AS1530.4-2005 with a 90/90 rating

“ALL-METAL” commercial series – ideal for food preparation areas and external use

“HEAVY DUTY” commercial series – rated at 400kgs! At any given point (not spread weight)



AM-BOSS have over 40 years experience in the industry, AM-BOSS manufactures, supplies and installs the only pull-down access ladder in Australia to comply to the Building Code of Australia and are CodeMark Certified.