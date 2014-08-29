Public Seating from Furphy Foundry

An essential aspect of modern urban and outdoor design, the Furphy Foundry range of Public Seating consists of over 25 core designs. Furphy Foundry offers the ability to customise each design or manufacture completely original ideas, offering ideal solutions to suit any Australian public environment.

Offering an extensive range of design and function features, the Public Seating range from Furphy Foundry is diverse for applications suitable for all public spaces

Mild steel construction

Powder coat or mill finish

Bolt down, concealed bolt down and in ground attachments

The Albert Park Seat features curved framing made from hot dipped galvanised steel that is accompanied by hardwood timber slats

Easy to install

Low maintenance

Length of 1900mm

With a contemporary and recognisable design, the Chaise Lounge makes an interesting yet practical addition to modern public environments

Available in both single and double configurations

Width options of 600 and 1200mm

Combining a durable mild steel frame with standard Furphy Foundry hardwood timber slats, the Civic Seat features a clean and sharp design with the option to be customised in terms of colours and finishing.

The modern design and superior manufacturing of the Corso Seat make it ideal for a variety of Australian environments and conditions

Cast aluminium construction

Polished arm rests

Length of 1800mm

The Council Seat from Furphy Foundry is suitable for councils and organisations where generic design throughout a large park or municipality is desired. The Council Seat is a basic, yet truly customisable design with the option for a logo available.

Available in a range of configurations, the Delta Seat comes with a standard length of 1800mm and is a versatile, modern and functional product that is suitable for a variety of environments.

A unique and attractive design, the Fiesta Seat from Furphy Foundry is an ideal addition to any public space. The powder coated cast aluminium framing and hardwood timber slats allow for customisation in terms of finishing.

The Foreshore Seat is manufactured from cast aluminium with the addition of durable hardwood slats

Classic and practical design

Suits a range of public environments

Can be powder coated or provided with a mill finish

Representing a truly classical, botanical theme, the Plantation Seat is ideal in heritage style environments as well as botanic gardens, parks and waterside surroundings.

Defined by its unique circular build, the Steel Slatted Circular Seat is sturdy and durable

Ideal for indoor and outdoor environments

Available with a powder coated finish in a variety of colours

Built to withstand heavy public use

Mild steel construction with mild steel vertical slats

In terms of design, the Furphy Foundry Woodgrove Seat is exceptionally versatile, simple and classy, and is a product that has been proven to withstand the rigours of public use in a variety of Australian environments.