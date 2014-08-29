Public Seating from Furphy Foundry
The range of Public Seating consists of over 25 core designs with the ability to customise each design or manufacture completely original ideas.
Overview
An essential aspect of modern urban and outdoor design, the Furphy Foundry range of Public Seating consists of over 25 core designs. Furphy Foundry offers the ability to customise each design or manufacture completely original ideas, offering ideal solutions to suit any Australian public environment.
Offering an extensive range of design and function features, the Public Seating range from Furphy Foundry is diverse for applications suitable for all public spaces
- Mild steel construction
- Powder coat or mill finish
- Bolt down, concealed bolt down and in ground attachments
The Albert Park Seat features curved framing made from hot dipped galvanised steel that is accompanied by hardwood timber slats
- Easy to install
- Low maintenance
- Length of 1900mm
With a contemporary and recognisable design, the Chaise Lounge makes an interesting yet practical addition to modern public environments
- Available in both single and double configurations
- Width options of 600 and 1200mm
Combining a durable mild steel frame with standard Furphy Foundry hardwood timber slats, the Civic Seat features a clean and sharp design with the option to be customised in terms of colours and finishing.
The modern design and superior manufacturing of the Corso Seat make it ideal for a variety of Australian environments and conditions
- Cast aluminium construction
- Polished arm rests
- Length of 1800mm
The Council Seat from Furphy Foundry is suitable for councils and organisations where generic design throughout a large park or municipality is desired. The Council Seat is a basic, yet truly customisable design with the option for a logo available.
Available in a range of configurations, the Delta Seat comes with a standard length of 1800mm and is a versatile, modern and functional product that is suitable for a variety of environments.
A unique and attractive design, the Fiesta Seat from Furphy Foundry is an ideal addition to any public space. The powder coated cast aluminium framing and hardwood timber slats allow for customisation in terms of finishing.
The Foreshore Seat is manufactured from cast aluminium with the addition of durable hardwood slats
- Classic and practical design
- Suits a range of public environments
- Can be powder coated or provided with a mill finish
Representing a truly classical, botanical theme, the Plantation Seat is ideal in heritage style environments as well as botanic gardens, parks and waterside surroundings.
Defined by its unique circular build, the Steel Slatted Circular Seat is sturdy and durable
- Ideal for indoor and outdoor environments
- Available with a powder coated finish in a variety of colours
- Built to withstand heavy public use
- Mild steel construction with mild steel vertical slats
In terms of design, the Furphy Foundry Woodgrove Seat is exceptionally versatile, simple and classy, and is a product that has been proven to withstand the rigours of public use in a variety of Australian environments.