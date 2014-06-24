Protective Coating Machines from Graco for High-Volume and Consistent Coatings
Overview
For high volume protective coatings, Graco offers the XP50 Plural-Component Sprayer and the Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 for efficient and reliable application. The range of protective coating machines from Graco feature rugged and durable design and reduce overall material waste.
The Graco XP50 Plural-Component Sprayers are designed to pump, mix and atomize high-viscosity, high-solids coatings with superior results
- Less clean-up solvent required, resulting in lower costs
- Consistent material quality
- Eliminates human error and guesswork in measuring of materials
- Easy to operate
- Reduced maintenance costs
- Engineered for more flow capacity
For applications where you want to spray with multiple guns or larger tip sizes, the XP50 provides more production, so the job can reach completion faster.
The Graco XP50 Plural-Component Sprayers are ideal for applications including:
- Roof coatings
- Rust proofing
- Ship building and marine
- Bridge protective coatings
- Railcar manufacturing and repair
- Towers for wind turbines
- Pipe and tank coating
- Structural steel coating
- Water tower protective coatings
- Wastewater treatment
- Manhole and sewer reconditioning
- Secondary containment spill prevention
- Corrosion control
- Offshore rigs
The Graco Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 proportioners are engineered to process and spray polyurea and other coatings that require high pressures
- Powerful hybrid heater provides up to 15,300 watts od heat to pre-heat material quickly
- Digital heat and pressure controls
- Easy to use and operate
- Quick knockdown lower pumps for easy maintenance
- Rugged and portable design
- Circulation valves with long-lasting seals
- Hose heat transformer that doesn’t require tap settings
The Graco Reactor E-Series proportioners offer power, performance and productivity on fast-curing polyurea coatings. The Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 from Graco are ideal for marine applications, pipe and tank coating and waterproofing across a range of industries.