Protective Coating Machines from Graco for High-Volume and Consistent Coatings

For high volume protective coatings, Graco offers the XP50 Plural-Component Sprayer and the Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 for efficient and reliable application. The range of protective coating machines from Graco feature rugged and durable design and reduce overall material waste.

The Graco XP50 Plural-Component Sprayers are designed to pump, mix and atomize high-viscosity, high-solids coatings with superior results

Less clean-up solvent required, resulting in lower costs

Consistent material quality

Eliminates human error and guesswork in measuring of materials

Easy to operate

Reduced maintenance costs

Engineered for more flow capacity

For applications where you want to spray with multiple guns or larger tip sizes, the XP50 provides more production, so the job can reach completion faster.

The Graco XP50 Plural-Component Sprayers are ideal for applications including:

Roof coatings

Rust proofing

Ship building and marine

Bridge protective coatings

Railcar manufacturing and repair

Towers for wind turbines

Pipe and tank coating

Structural steel coating

Water tower protective coatings

Wastewater treatment

Manhole and sewer reconditioning

Secondary containment spill prevention

Corrosion control

Offshore rigs

The Graco Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 proportioners are engineered to process and spray polyurea and other coatings that require high pressures

Powerful hybrid heater provides up to 15,300 watts od heat to pre-heat material quickly

Digital heat and pressure controls

Easy to use and operate

Quick knockdown lower pumps for easy maintenance

Rugged and portable design

Circulation valves with long-lasting seals

Hose heat transformer that doesn’t require tap settings

The Graco Reactor E-Series proportioners offer power, performance and productivity on fast-curing polyurea coatings. The Reactor E-XP1 and E-XP2 from Graco are ideal for marine applications, pipe and tank coating and waterproofing across a range of industries.