Protect your concrete and surfaces with Tech-Dry Building Protection Systems

Protectasilane 100 with excellent penetration

Excellent penetration resulting in good protection for concrete

Does not form a film, therefore no peeling or blistering

It is a UV stable product that won't break down

Does not change the surface appearance

Reacts chemically with the substrate resulting in a permanent protective zone within the concrete surface

Significantly reduces water and chloride uptake

Contains non-corrosive and less volatile chemicals resulting in less environmental pollution

Solid Silane - Deeply penetrates dense concrete

Does not splash or run off uncontrollably on overhead and vertical surfaces

No pollution of waterways and atmosphere as no run off and low evaporation

Easy quality control by measuring the wet film thickness

Tech-Dry supply a range of Concrete Protection Systems for engineered and general concrete applications. Both the Protectasilane and Solid Silance Concrete Protection Systems are UV stabilised for longer lasting performance.The Tech-Dry range of Concrete Protection Systems are suitable for a range of engineering and general concrete applications including bridges, wharfs, houses, commercial buildings, offices and more.