Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tech-Dry Building Protection Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Concrete Protection Systems
Concrete Protection Systems

Protect your concrete and surfaces with Tech-Dry Building Protection Systems

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2010

Concrete Protection Systems for engineered and general concrete

Overview
Description
Tech-Dry supply a range of Concrete Protection Systems for engineered and general concrete applications. Both the Protectasilane and Solid Silance Concrete Protection Systems are UV stabilised for longer lasting performance.

Protectasilane 100 with excellent penetration
  • Excellent penetration resulting in good protection for concrete
  • Does not form a film, therefore no peeling or blistering
  • It is a UV stable product that won't break down
  • Does not change the surface appearance
  • Reacts chemically with the substrate resulting in a permanent protective zone within the concrete surface
  • Significantly reduces water and chloride uptake
  • Contains non-corrosive and less volatile chemicals resulting in less environmental pollution
Solid Silane - Deeply penetrates dense concrete
  • Does not splash or run off uncontrollably on overhead and vertical surfaces
  • No pollution of waterways and atmosphere as no run off and low evaporation
  • Easy quality control by measuring the wet film thickness
  • Permanently bonds to the concrete with no peel or blister
  • Forms UV, alkali stable and durable hydrophobic zone within the concrete surface
  • Significantly reduces water penetration and harmful salts such as chloride ions
  • Does not significantly change the surface appearance and vapour permeability
The Tech-Dry range of Concrete Protection Systems are suitable for a range of engineering and general concrete applications including bridges, wharfs, houses, commercial buildings, offices and more.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Protectasilane 100

43.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solid Silane Data Sheet

50.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solid Silane Brochure

99.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Protectasilane

42.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solid Silane 40

45.9 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

177-179 Coventry St

03 9699 8202
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap