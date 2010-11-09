Protect your concrete and surfaces with Tech-Dry Building Protection Systems
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2010
Concrete Protection Systems for engineered and general concrete
Overview
Description
Tech-Dry supply a range of Concrete Protection Systems for engineered and general concrete applications. Both the Protectasilane and Solid Silance Concrete Protection Systems are UV stabilised for longer lasting performance.
Protectasilane 100 with excellent penetration
- Excellent penetration resulting in good protection for concrete
- Does not form a film, therefore no peeling or blistering
- It is a UV stable product that won't break down
- Does not change the surface appearance
- Reacts chemically with the substrate resulting in a permanent protective zone within the concrete surface
- Significantly reduces water and chloride uptake
- Contains non-corrosive and less volatile chemicals resulting in less environmental pollution
- Does not splash or run off uncontrollably on overhead and vertical surfaces
- No pollution of waterways and atmosphere as no run off and low evaporation
- Easy quality control by measuring the wet film thickness
- Permanently bonds to the concrete with no peel or blister
- Forms UV, alkali stable and durable hydrophobic zone within the concrete surface
- Significantly reduces water penetration and harmful salts such as chloride ions
- Does not significantly change the surface appearance and vapour permeability