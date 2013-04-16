Protect Interior Surfaces with Door and Wall Protection from Novaproducts Global

Novaproducts Global offer a comprehensive range of surface protection products for to retain the appearance of the interior of a building.

These door frame and wall protection products are designed to withstand impact from knocks and scrapes.

Large range of Corner Protection profiles

Flexible Corner Guards, Tape-On / Adhesive Corner Guard, Clear Corner Guard, Flush Mount Corner Guard, stainless steel corner guard, heavy duty rubber corner guard.

Door Protection and Novaprotect

Custom formed door frame protection guards, rigid vinyl or stainless steel door edge protectors

Stainless steel or rigid vinyl door Kickplates

Kustom Protect allows any shape and design to be cut from high impact sheet to create custom themes and environments. The shapes are inset or adhered to the wall or high impact sheet

Novaprotect is a WA designed and manufactured product to ensure maximum edge and face protection for double and single doors.

Economical and hard wearing Wall Guards and Novarail

IPC Impact resistant wall guards, Aluminium wall guards, stainless steel wall guards and rubber wall guards available

Durable and hardwearing bed locator

Economical Novarail wall protection / bumper rail is a WA manufactured and stocked product which is durable and hardwearing.

Ideal for protecting stud walls from trolley, wheelchair and pedestrian damage.

Bumper Rail and Handrails

Rubber Bumper Rail with Rigid Aluminium Retainer (75mm or 150mm in height) is ideal for supermarkets, grocery stores, department stores, warehouses and hardware stores.

IPC impact resistant handrails in a variety of sizes and styles available

Environmentally friendly bamboo handrail available

Signage

Novaplas offers a quality range of internal door, facility and bedroom signs, custom made to each individual facility requirements.

Cubicle Track and Curtain System in curved or straight lengths

Designed for hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, education and other facilities that require hospital-style privacy curtains

The healthcare curtain track systems are available in straight or curved lengths

Custom fabrication and specialty bends also available

Psychiatric and correctional facilities cubicle tracking system is available

Expansion Joint Covers

Novaplas offers a range of thermal, seismic and exterior expansion joint covers.



Series II non-reflective vinyl surface for counter tops

Ideal for counter tops, door linings and interior wall cladding

The bench and counter topping provides a resilient and comfortable work surface which is chemical resistant

The Series II vinyl material can easily be coved to allow for design flexibility

Series II vinyl counter surface is supplied to many major supermarkets throughout Australia

The Novaplas range of interior door and wall surface protection includes rigid vinyl sheeting, doorplates and door frame protectors, corner guards, wall guards, handrail, signage, curtain tracking and much more. Various products in the range now have Australian or USA environmental certification.