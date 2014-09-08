Project Seeks Sustainable Building Products

A leading sustainable building collaborator, Australian Living is seeking sustainable products and services for their latest project called SEE Sustainable Experience 2016.

SEE Sustainable Experience will shine the light on the strength and commitment of the Australian sustainable building industry. This strength and commitment is a result of all the great work that has been already done by manufacturers, suppliers, industry associations, service providers, educational providers and builders.

It’s time to celebrate the achievements of our sustainable building industry that is hungry for more!

It’s time to shine!

To be held in Sydney 21-23rd of July, SEE Sustainable Experience will provide the building industry with a platform to showcase solutions and education which assists in creating buildings that are energy efficient, thermally comfortable, water wise and healthy for occupants and our environment.

If you are interested in participating in SEE Sustainable Experience please register now!