Professional Landscape Solutions

Last Updated on 16 Feb 2009

All Shores Landscapes offer simple yet functional landscaping solutions to many outdoor environments capturing innovation in a new standard of living through modern design.

Landscape Solutions

All Shores Landscapes offer simple yet functional landscaping solutions to many outdoor environments capturing innovation in a new standard of living through modern design. Specialising in:

  • Body Corporate Work
  • New Residential Homes
  • Multi Unit Developments
  • Existing Residential Homes
  • Commercial Developments

Landscaping Services

All Shores Landscapes guarantee that if you’re not delighted with the end result, you don’t pay, they have a wide range of services including:

Design

  • Comprehensive Drawings and Designs

Landscaping

  • Site preparation Soft and Hard Landscaping

Turf and Irrigation

  • Maintenance
  • Design and Establishment

Paving

  • Many different styles and patterns

Retaining Walls

  • Link Retaining Walls
  • Rock Retaining Walls
  • Block Retaining Walls
  • Timber Retaining Walls

Pergolas/Gazebos

  • Timber Pergola
  • Thatched Roof Gazebos

Outdoor Lighting

  • Many different styles

Decking and Fencing

  • Bamboo Fencing
  • Many different styles

Rendering

  • Block

Ponds and Water Gardens

  • Design and Establishment

Civil Work

  • Site Preparation
  • Drainage
  • Bobcat and Excavator

Water Features

  • Wall
  • Pool
  • Natural
  • Pots and Statues
  • Indoor and Outdoor

Other services All Shores Landscapes also offer:

  • Garden Art
  • Features Areas
  • Outdoor Décor
  • Tree and Palm Tree Relocation

Wether it’s an outdoor retreat, entertainment, relaxation or a space that encompasses the themes of your property,

Contact
Display AddressCoolum, QLD

Office/Showroom 4 Lysaght St, Coolum Beach

1800 826 434
