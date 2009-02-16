Professional Landscape Solutions

Landscape Solutions

All Shores Landscapes offer simple yet functional landscaping solutions to many outdoor environments capturing innovation in a new standard of living through modern design. Specialising in:

Body Corporate Work

New Residential Homes

Multi Unit Developments

Existing Residential Homes

Commercial Developments

Landscaping Services

All Shores Landscapes guarantee that if you’re not delighted with the end result, you don’t pay, they have a wide range of services including:

Design

Comprehensive Drawings and Designs

Landscaping

Site preparation Soft and Hard Landscaping

Turf and Irrigation

Maintenance

Design and Establishment

Paving

Many different styles and patterns

Retaining Walls

Link Retaining Walls

Rock Retaining Walls

Block Retaining Walls

Timber Retaining Walls

Pergolas/Gazebos

Timber Pergola

Thatched Roof Gazebos

Outdoor Lighting

Many different styles

Decking and Fencing

Bamboo Fencing

Many different styles

Rendering

Block

Ponds and Water Gardens

Design and Establishment

Civil Work

Site Preparation

Drainage

Bobcat and Excavator

Water Features

Wall

Pool

Natural

Pots and Statues

Indoor and Outdoor

Other services All Shores Landscapes also offer:

Garden Art

Features Areas

Outdoor Décor

Tree and Palm Tree Relocation

Wether it’s an outdoor retreat, entertainment, relaxation or a space that encompasses the themes of your property,