ProTile: Stylish commercial carpet tiles and planks

ProTile is the next generation of carpet tiles. Guaranteeing durability and performance in the heaviest traffic commercial areas, ProTile can be installed in the following settings: healthcare, retail fit outs, administration and office environments, conference centres, education facilities and schools.

The ProTile collections are what has been demanded by the industry, whether it be architects, designers or specifiers, we provide carpet tiles that will suit any space. We offer traditional square tiles as well as on-trend carpet planks, including planks that are extra narrow, for broader design options. While our colours span the range from sophisticated greys to bright pops of red or green as accent colours. Plus, we offer a range of backings including EcoTX with no PVC or polyurethane for more environmentally friendly products. Our formats, colours and patterns are broad, yet informed, ensuring ProTile exceeds the industry’s design and performance expectations.

With our ability to custom make designs, we can ensure that you are 100% satisfied with your floor. You will have the perfect design that meets your needs, giving your space the completed finish you have always wanted.