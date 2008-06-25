Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rock Top Marketing
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Rocktop floor waste system
Prevent water damaged floors
Stop pooling or leaking of floor wastes
Rocktop floor waste system
Prevent water damaged floors
Stop pooling or leaking of floor wastes

Prevent Floor Wastes and Shower Drain Leakages with Rocktop

Last Updated on 25 Jun 2008

Rocktop specifically designed be used with waterproof membranes and include height adjustment to suit a variety of tile beds

Overview
Description
The patented Rocktop is an adjustable floor waste and shower drain grates are leakproof, versatile and easy to install. Rocktop prevents pooling or leaking of floor wastes effectively andsave businesses and households on remedial spend on water damaged floors.

Correct angle pipes whilst eliminating water damaged floors
  • Prevent damage to the grate and stop material entering and blocking with the drainage system protective grate covers
  • Overcomes leaning waste pipes with the pivoting grate tops
  • Easily adjust the height to suit the tile bed
  • Drainage points incorporated into the height riser and membrane clamp
Interchangeable grate tops are available in PVC or Metal. Metal grates available in round and square (chrome, polished brass and gold).

Designed to overcome numerous problems encountered by waterproofers and tilers
Rocktop floor waste and shower drain grate system was a Finalist in the 2008 Australian International Design Awards and covered by three Patents. The Rocktop Floor Waste is a must for Specifiers, Builders and Tradespeople who insist on the best.
Contact
Display AddressBeenleigh, QLD

PO Box 973

07 3804 1211
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap