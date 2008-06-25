Prevent Floor Wastes and Shower Drain Leakages with Rocktop
Last Updated on 25 Jun 2008
Rocktop specifically designed be used with waterproof membranes and include height adjustment to suit a variety of tile beds
Overview
Description
The patented Rocktop is an adjustable floor waste and shower drain grates are leakproof, versatile and easy to install. Rocktop prevents pooling or leaking of floor wastes effectively andsave businesses and households on remedial spend on water damaged floors.
Correct angle pipes whilst eliminating water damaged floors
Designed to overcome numerous problems encountered by waterproofers and tilers
Rocktop floor waste and shower drain grate system was a Finalist in the 2008 Australian International Design Awards and covered by three Patents. The Rocktop Floor Waste is a must for Specifiers, Builders and Tradespeople who insist on the best.
- Prevent damage to the grate and stop material entering and blocking with the drainage system protective grate covers
- Overcomes leaning waste pipes with the pivoting grate tops
- Easily adjust the height to suit the tile bed
- Drainage points incorporated into the height riser and membrane clamp
