Prevent Floor Wastes and Shower Drain Leakages with Rocktop

Correct angle pipes whilst eliminating water damaged floors

Prevent damage to the grate and stop material entering and blocking with the drainage system protective grate covers

Overcomes leaning waste pipes with the pivoting grate tops

Easily adjust the height to suit the tile bed

Drainage points incorporated into the height riser and membrane clamp

Designed to overcome numerous problems encountered by waterproofers and tilers

The patented Rocktop is an adjustable floor waste and shower drain grates are leakproof, versatile and easy to install. Rocktop prevents pooling or leaking of floor wastes effectively andsave businesses and households on remedial spend on water damaged floors.Interchangeable grate tops are available in PVC or Metal. Metal grates available in round and square (chrome, polished brass and gold).Rocktop floor waste and shower drain grate system was a Finalist in the 2008 Australian International Design Awards and covered by three Patents. The Rocktop Floor Waste is a must for Specifiers, Builders and Tradespeople who insist on the best.