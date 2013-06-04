Prevent Condensation with Pre-Insulated Tubing Bundles from Thermon Australia
Thermon Australia's pre insulated tubing bundles are economical and dependable and come in a number options.
Since 1954, Thermon Australia has been supplying electric and steam heat tracing solutions. Thermon prides themselves on manufacturing every type of resistance heat tracing available.
TubeTrace pre insulated and heat traced tubing bundles are available in a variety of configurations and are ideal for applications including analyser, impulse, instrument and Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems lines.
Heat Traced Tubing Bundles with Non Hygroscopic Fibreglass Insulation
Thermon's flexible manufacturing process makes almost any bundle configuration feasible and economical. These impressive Tubing Bundles provide the ideal solution to your industrial tubing requirements.
- Tubetrace bundles come complete with non hygroscopic fibreglass insulation and an ATPVC outerjacket
- Tubetrace electronic heated tubing bundles are available with the full range of Thermon electric heat trace cables
- Tubing types can include Teflon, Stainless Steel and Monel in sizes ranging from 1/8" to 1" (metric sizes also available)
- Depending on tube size, multiple tubes can also be included in each bundle
- Thermon operates to the global ISO9001 standards
- Reliable and economical solutions for heated and insulated tubing
- Allows instrumentation to perform effectively and monitor critical operations including processes, reactions and emissions
- Thermon also offer the CompuTrace-IT design tool software which provides an invaluable tool for applications requiring electrical or steam heating for instrument tubing
- Ideal for application in the pharmaceutical, power generation, refineries, oil and gas production, food processing and other process industries
