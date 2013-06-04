Prevent Condensation with Pre-Insulated Tubing Bundles from Thermon Australia

Heat Traced Tubing Bundles with Non Hygroscopic Fibreglass Insulation

Tubetrace bundles come complete with non hygroscopic fibreglass insulation and an ATPVC outerjacket

Tubetrace electronic heated tubing bundles are available with the full range of Thermon electric heat trace cables

Tubing types can include Teflon, Stainless Steel and Monel in sizes ranging from 1/8" to 1" (metric sizes also available)

Depending on tube size, multiple tubes can also be included in each bundle

Thermon operates to the global ISO9001 standards

Effectively monitor critical processes, emissions and reactions

Reliable and economical solutions for heated and insulated tubing

Allows instrumentation to perform effectively and monitor critical operations including processes, reactions and emissions

Thermon also offer the CompuTrace-IT design tool software which provides an invaluable tool for applications requiring electrical or steam heating for instrument tubing

Ideal for application in the pharmaceutical, power generation, refineries, oil and gas production, food processing and other process industries

Since 1954, Thermon Australia has been supplying electric and steam heat tracing solutions. Thermon prides themselves on manufacturing every type of resistance heat tracing available.TubeTrace pre insulated and heat traced tubing bundles are available in a variety of configurations and are ideal for applications including analyser, impulse, instrument and Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems lines.Special alloys, extra wires, embedded temperature sensors, isolated unheated tubes and global hazardous area certification are just a few examples of how Tubetrace and Thermotube can make your installation cost effective and reliable.Thermon's flexible manufacturing process makes almost any bundle configuration feasible and economical. These impressive Tubing Bundles provide the ideal solution to your industrial tubing requirements.