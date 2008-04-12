Presto Timed Flow, Mixer and Sensor Tapware

ThornthwaiteTechnologies are distributors of commercial washroom solutions. We are the exclusive distributor of Presto and Rada in Australia.

Presto timed flow tap ware is a stylish and durable addition to any commercial or public washroom. We work with specifiers, facilities and plumbers to select the most appropriate water-saving tap ware for a new build or refurbishment of washrooms.

We also supply Presto knee and foot-operated valves which are utilised in kitchens, surgical units and abattoirs to provide hands-free operation of water. All of our valves feature the automatic shut-off of water to reduce the risk of cross contamination.

Key Benefits of Presto

Water Savings

Comfort & hygiene

Vandal Resistance

Reliability

Easy Maintenance

Our Presto range of tap ware and valves feature built-in water saving technology and other functions such as:

Pre-set flow times to reduce water use

Automatic shut-off to deliver even greater savings

Push-button, lever and sensor options to suit a variety of applications

Robust, reliable components to reduce maintenance time and cost, as well as enhance vandal resistance

Ideal for use in high-traffic areas such as commercial washrooms, council amenities and sports centres

WELS Registration