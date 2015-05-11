Logo
Presidential Shake Shingle Range

Last Updated on 11 May 2015

​The Presidential Shake Shingles from American Shingles is designed to replicate the look of cedar shakes, with the endurance of asphalt.

Overview
Description

The Presidential Shake Shingles from American Shingles is designed to replicate the look of cedar shakes, with the endurance of asphalt.

With a laminated base, the shingle has depth and dimension. Each shingle has rustic sculpted edges to create a staggered and authentic design.

The Presidential Series is available in two forms; the standard two layer Presidential and a three layered Presidential TL that provides visual weight and depth.

Benefits of the Presidential Shake

  • Triple-layered coverage
  • 175km/h Wind resistance
  • StreakFighter algae resistance
  • Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1
  • Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
  • UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating
  • 50 year product warranty

Cheaper and stronger than wooden shingles, the Presidential Shingle range won’t rot or decay and offers excellent wind resistance.

Colours the Presidential Range is available in

  • Black Pearl
  • Autumn Blend
  • Shadow Grey
  • Spanish Tile
  • Classic Weathered Wood
  • Weathered Wood

With wind resistance, strength, style and a range of colours- the Presidential Shake Shingle Range is the ideal roofing solution for a sculptured and authentic design.

