The Presidential Shake Shingles from American Shingles is designed to replicate the look of cedar shakes, with the endurance of asphalt.

With a laminated base, the shingle has depth and dimension. Each shingle has rustic sculpted edges to create a staggered and authentic design.

The Presidential Series is available in two forms; the standard two layer Presidential and a three layered Presidential TL that provides visual weight and depth.

Benefits of the Presidential Shake

Triple-layered coverage

175km/h Wind resistance

StreakFighter algae resistance

Complies with Building Code of Australia 3.5.1

Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1

UL 2218 Class 1 impact resistance rating

50 year product warranty

Cheaper and stronger than wooden shingles, the Presidential Shingle range won’t rot or decay and offers excellent wind resistance.

Colours the Presidential Range is available in

Black Pearl

Autumn Blend

Shadow Grey

Spanish Tile

Classic Weathered Wood

Weathered Wood

With wind resistance, strength, style and a range of colours- the Presidential Shake Shingle Range is the ideal roofing solution for a sculptured and authentic design.