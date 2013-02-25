Premium Quality Hire Equipment from Kennards Hire
A wide range of high quality hire equipment suitable for various applications
Kennards Hire have a wide range of high quality hire equipment designed to save you money and space. Kennards Hire ensures that their hire equipment will be suitable for whatever job you are doing.
Well maintained and quick delivery
The range of hire equipment made available by Kennard's include:
- Kennards Hire understands the needs of its customers
- Convenient hire centre locations Australia wide
- Reliable equipment that is readily available
- Knowledgeable staff and good service
- Access Equipment - Ladders, scaffolding, boom lifts, scissor lifts, manlifts
- Air Tools - Air compressors, hammers, nail guns, rock drills, air breakers
- Brick and Paving - Clock saws, block splitters, brick saws, demolition saws
- Cleaning and Floor Care - Vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, water blasters, sanders
- Concrete - Grinders, mowers, saws, trowelling machines, concrete vibrators
- Cooling, Heating and Entertainment - Air conditioners, fans, heaters, BBQs
- Earthmoving and Compaction - Compactors, rammers, dumpers, excavators, loaders, trenchers
- Generators - 6.5kVA to 200kVa, silenced and trailer mounted available
- Landscaping and Gardening - Aerators, chainsaws, chippers, cutters, lawn care
- Lifting Equipment - Blocks and winches, hoists, jacks, props, forklifts, platform trolleys
- Lighting - Lighting towers, heat lamps, utility LED lights
- Plumbing - Aluminium trench shoring, cable avoidance tools, pipe cameras
- Pumps - High head pumps, silenced pumps, skid mounted pumps, submersible pumps
- Saws - Brick saws, demolition saws, diamond block saws, jig saws, metal drop saws, wet saws
- Site Equipment - Barricades, road plates, portable showers and toilets, tarpaulins, fencing
- Tools - Cutters, planners, drills, fastening, hammers, breakers, levels, cameras, sanders, welders
New equipment is being added to the range on a regularly. The team at Kennards Hire will help you choose the right equipment for the job.
