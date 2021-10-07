Premium Primary & Secondary Containment Solutions

Primary Containment Solutions

Rhino Linings polyurethane and polyurea formulations offers superior solutions for reliable, impervious primary containment. The coatings have been specifically designed to reduce primary containment maintenance costs and maximise equipment return on investment.

Being sprayed or cast onto virtually any substrate (new or in service) of any shape, regardless of penetrations, to any required thickness in just one application is a huge time saving advantage, another is the fact that all Rhino formulations are tack free within minutes which reduces expensive downtime.

If you are looking for protective coating that has been purposely designed to be resistant to constant immersion and harsh chemicals, RhinoChem 2170 is your solution.

Rhino’s industrial spray applied coatings for primary containment are water, chemical and acid resistant and capable of protecting storage tanks from corrosion and rust. And as a sacrificial layer, these same coatings can provide superior protection from harsh chemicals and biological environments.

Rhino’s product formulations provide the ideal protective solution against spills, leaks, or leaking hazardous material seeping into the surrounding environment.

Rhino’s primary containment protective coatings will flex and expand with substrate / thermal coefficient of change, making them an ideal liner for petrochemical containment.

Rhino Linings Primary Containment Applications:

Primary Storage Tanks

Steel Holding Tanks

Water Tanks

Frag Tanks

Spray in Place Earthen Bunds

Acid Tank Protection



Secondary Containment

Rhino Linings flexible, seamless and impervious linings offer an incredibly strong and easy to apply solution provide long term cost effective protection for your company’s assets.

Rhino Linings proprietary formulations meet stringent EPA requirements and are highly chemical resistant even at elevated temperatures.

Pipework, fittings and support structures are easily incorporated into the lining eliminating seams and overlap joins guaranteeing the liners integrity. Costly downtime is significantly reduced compared to other lining methods, ultimately saving you money.

As a secondary containment application, Rhino Linings coatings are excellent for fuel containment, including diesel and crude oil, acid solutions, salt water, acids hydroxides, solvents, peroxides, lye and various other harsh chemicals.

Secondary Containment Applications: