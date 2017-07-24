Precinct - Life Cycle Assessment Software Calculator

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is a tool used to assess environmental impacts of precincts / portfolios and help drive sustainable design outcomes. Our online software application is easily integrated into your project and aligns with your cost plan to reduce the cost and complexity of life cycle impact assessment for building and organisations. Vertically integrating buildings, fitouts and public realm, quickly test sustainability scenarios at any level to find the most carbon and cost-efficient pathway to success.

The Precinct LCA calculator is suitable for any large scale mixed-use development, portfolio buildings or community such as Barangaroo, currently the world’s most progressive urban renewal project.

Deliver 20% lower impact precincts with the Precinct Calculator and join the likes of the Australian National University, Lend Lease and Fosters & Partners.

Features:

Secure cloud based software (no downloads)

Applicable across the project life cycle (from Feasibility to Design to As-Built)

EN15804 alignment (energy, water, materials, cradle to grave)

Life cycle inventory from Australian and Global sources

Allocation methods aligned with Australian Standard Method of Measurement

Over 1,000 materials assemblies rates.

Gain the jump on your peers and deliver eco-design excellence for your Clients. www.footprintcompany.net.