Pracht Luminaires Ideal for Food and Beverage Industries by Advanced Lighting Technologies

Requirements of Illumination Systems:

No use of glass

Impact resistant

Enclosed lamps

Pracht Luminaires have impact and chemical resistant materials

Slim and elegant

Luminaire housing- white, fiberglass reinforced polyester

ISO 9001 certified

Meets DQS audit requirements and standard DIN 10500

Premium qualityLuminaires are by design, suited for use by certified companies in the food and beverages industry.Both commercial and industrial food processing plants have rigorous health and hygiene safety standards to adhere to, as well as requirements of the International Food Standard (IFS) and British Retail Consortium (BRS).series special luminaires can be installed without requiring any further certifications.Powerful and reliably designed to withstand special cleaning products/ agents such as acids and alkali'sConsistency through directional lighting , saving of lamps and low maintenance costs are driving factors when high luminaire mounting is required in production, warehousing or logistic centres.