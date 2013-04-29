Logo
The Pracht, Apollo for industrial and commercial lighting requirements
Pracht Luminaires designed specifically for the food and beverage industrie
Apollo by Pracht, available from Advanced Lighting Technologies
Apollo lighting solutions are ISO 9001 Certified

Pracht Luminaires Ideal for Food and Beverage Industries by Advanced Lighting Technologies

Last Updated on 29 Apr 2013

Pracht luminaires are ideal for use by certified companies in the food and beverages industry.

Overview
Description
Premium quality Pracht Luminaires are by design, suited for use by certified companies in the food and beverages industry.

Both commercial and industrial food processing plants have rigorous health and hygiene safety standards to adhere to, as well as requirements of the International Food Standard (IFS) and British Retail Consortium (BRS).

Requirements of Illumination Systems:
  • No use of glass
  • Impact resistant
  • Enclosed lamps
Pracht series special luminaires can be installed without requiring any further certifications.

Pracht Luminaires have impact and chemical resistant materials
Powerful and reliably designed to withstand special cleaning products/ agents such as acids and alkali's

  • Slim and elegant
  • Luminaire housing- white, fiberglass reinforced polyester
  • ISO 9001 certified
  • Meets DQS audit requirements and standard DIN 10500
Consistency through directional lighting , saving of lamps and low maintenance costs are driving factors when high luminaire mounting is required in production, warehousing or logistic centres.
Wantima South, VIC

110 Lewis Road

03 9800 5600
