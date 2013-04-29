Pracht Luminaires Ideal for Food and Beverage Industries by Advanced Lighting Technologies
Last Updated on 29 Apr 2013
Pracht luminaires are ideal for use by certified companies in the food and beverages industry.
Overview
Description
Premium quality Pracht Luminaires are by design, suited for use by certified companies in the food and beverages industry.
Both commercial and industrial food processing plants have rigorous health and hygiene safety standards to adhere to, as well as requirements of the International Food Standard (IFS) and British Retail Consortium (BRS).
Requirements of Illumination Systems:
Pracht Luminaires have impact and chemical resistant materials
Powerful and reliably designed to withstand special cleaning products/ agents such as acids and alkali's
Both commercial and industrial food processing plants have rigorous health and hygiene safety standards to adhere to, as well as requirements of the International Food Standard (IFS) and British Retail Consortium (BRS).
Requirements of Illumination Systems:
- No use of glass
- Impact resistant
- Enclosed lamps
Pracht Luminaires have impact and chemical resistant materials
Powerful and reliably designed to withstand special cleaning products/ agents such as acids and alkali's
- Slim and elegant
- Luminaire housing- white, fiberglass reinforced polyester
- ISO 9001 certified
- Meets DQS audit requirements and standard DIN 10500