Dyson CSYS™ Task Lights: Powerful light, precisely where you need it
Last Updated on 18 May 2018
Dyson CSYS Task light: For powerful light precisely where you need it.
Overview
Description
Dyson CSYS Task light: For powerful light precisely where you need it. LED light with an effective cooling system that give you light for up to 144,000 hours. Available in 3 formats: Floor, Desk and clamp in two temperatures 2700K or 4000K.
Features & Features:
- Energy-efficient and long-lasting: Dyson’s Heat Pipe technology addresses the problem of LEDs burning out due to overheating. Each LED now has an estimated up to 144,000 hours of usage.
- High power LEDs for localised illumination: Eight high-power LEDs cast a focused beam of light of 648 lux. So there’s no energy wasted illuminating unnecessary spaces.
- Removes glare: Each LED is fixed in position and housed in a conical reflector that reduces glare.
- Intelligent dimming function: Touch-sensitive, continuous dimming. Built-in memory recalls your most recent light level setting.
- Adjustable, manoeuvrable: 3 Axis Glide™ motion adjusts the light horizontally, vertically and radially. And with no springs or pivots, the light won’t lose its fixed setting over time.
- Optional colour temperature: CSYS™ task lights are available in two colour temperatures. Choose either 2700K for a warm ambience or 4000K for bright, white lighting.
- 2 year guarantee: Each CSYS™ task light comes with a guarantee that covers parts for two years.