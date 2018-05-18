Logo
Dyson CSYS™ Task Lights: Powerful light, precisely where you need it
CSYS Floor Black Silver over couch
CSYS Floor Black Silver over couch
Last Updated on 18 May 2018

Dyson CSYS Task light: For powerful light precisely where you need it.

Overview
Description

Dyson CSYS Task light: For powerful light precisely where you need it. LED light with an effective cooling system that give you light for up to 144,000 hours. Available in 3 formats: Floor, Desk and clamp in two temperatures 2700K or 4000K.

Features & Features:

  • Energy-efficient and long-lasting: Dyson’s Heat Pipe technology addresses the problem of LEDs burning out due to overheating. Each LED now has an estimated up to 144,000 hours of usage.
  • High power LEDs for localised illumination: Eight high-power LEDs cast a focused beam of light of 648 lux. So there’s no energy wasted illuminating unnecessary spaces.
  • Removes glare: Each LED is fixed in position and housed in a conical reflector that reduces glare.
  • Intelligent dimming function: Touch-sensitive, continuous dimming. Built-in memory recalls your most recent light level setting.
  • Adjustable, manoeuvrable: 3 Axis Glide™ motion adjusts the light horizontally, vertically and radially. And with no springs or pivots, the light won’t lose its fixed setting over time.
  • Optional colour temperature: CSYS™ task lights are available in two colour temperatures. Choose either 2700K for a warm ambience or 4000K for bright, white lighting.
  • 2 year guarantee: Each CSYS™ task light comes with a guarantee that covers parts for two years.

Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

PO BOX 2175

1800 239 766
