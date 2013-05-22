Powder coatings to avoid corrosion and reduce maintenance costs

By choosing Interpon Powder Coatings for your project you will be guaranteed the highest quality products and the experience and knowledge of the world’s largest coatings company. You will benefit from:

A near endless colour and finish range to suit the needs of any project. We can colour match virtually any colour and create a variety of unique finish options

Product quality guaranteed by rigorous testing controls and the most innovative technologies

A large product range featuring specialty products for a range of industries and applications such as anti-graffiti, chrome-effect and automotive powder coatings.

An experienced and knowledgeable team of technical representatives to advise and assist in your coating selection

Powder coatings

Steel and aluminium component coatings – Interpon TC and Interpon D1000 are two of our most popular coatings for application to an endless range of steel and aluminium components such as outdoor furniture, light poles, racking, shelving, office furniture and road equipment

– Interpon TC and Interpon D1000 are two of our most popular coatings for application to an endless range of steel and aluminium components such as outdoor furniture, light poles, racking, shelving, office furniture and road equipment Anti-graffiti powder coatings – Interpon EC is a single coat powder coating that allows for the quick and easy removal of most forms of graffiti, ideal for public transport components, public furniture and objects such as post boxes or electrical switch boxes

– Interpon EC is a single coat powder coating that allows for the quick and easy removal of most forms of graffiti, ideal for public transport components, public furniture and objects such as post boxes or electrical switch boxes Specialty finish powder coatings – Interpon Powder Coatings is constantly innovating to create new finishes such as chrome effect, corten steel effect, and special textured finishes

– Interpon Powder Coatings is constantly innovating to create new finishes such as chrome effect, corten steel effect, and special textured finishes Wood coatings – Interpon Woodcote is specifically designed for application over MDF and provides an eco-friendly option among alternatives such as laminate.

– Interpon Woodcote is specifically designed for application over MDF and provides an eco-friendly option among alternatives such as laminate. Automotive powder coatings – Our range of auto powder coatings are used by the biggest brands in the industry such as Toyota and Tata motors

Interpon Powder Coatings is a global brand with experience stretching across 5 continents and more than 30 years in the Australian market.

A brand of AkzoNobel, the world’s largest supplier of decorative and protective coatings, Interpon Powder Coatings is considered the world leader in powder coatings supplying numerous powder coat product for a wide range of uses in many industries.