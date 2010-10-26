Powder Fire Extinguishers from Wormald

Applications of Powder Fire Extinguishers

Residential sites

Marine applications

Garages

Vehicles

Caravans

Small offices

Powder Fire Extinguishers ABE are suitable for the following types of fire:

Class A – Paper, textiles, wood, most plastics and rubber

Class B – Flammable liquids

Class C – Combustible gases

Class E – Electrically energised equipment

Features and Benefits of Powder Fire Extinguishers

Deprive the fire of a fuel source, effectively containing and extinguishes the fire

Available in a range of sizes for domestic and industrial situations including 2.1kg, 2.7kg, 4.5kg and 9.0kg models

ABE range also offers a 4.5 kg high performance fire extinguisher

Wormald supply a range of Powder Fire Extinguishers for use in residential and commercial fire safety and prevention.The Powder Fire Extinguishers range from Wormald provides fire safety in a range of applications including:Powder Fire Extinguishers discharge a fine powder that absorbs fuel molecules. Additionally:Wormald's Powder Fire Extinguishers can be used for effective residential and commercial fire safety and prevention from various different types of fires.