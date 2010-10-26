Powder Fire Extinguishers from Wormald

Logo
Powder Fire Extinguishers
Last Updated on 26 Oct 2010

Powder Fire Extinguishers for use in residential and commercial fire safety and prevention

Overview
Description
Wormald supply a range of Powder Fire Extinguishers for use in residential and commercial fire safety and prevention.

Applications of Powder Fire Extinguishers
The Powder Fire Extinguishers range from Wormald provides fire safety in a range of applications including:
  • Residential sites
  • Marine applications
  • Garages
  • Vehicles
  • Caravans
  • Small offices
Powder Fire Extinguishers ABE are suitable for the following types of fire:
  • Class A – Paper, textiles, wood, most plastics and rubber
  • Class B – Flammable liquids
  • Class C – Combustible gases
  • Class E – Electrically energised equipment
Features and Benefits of Powder Fire Extinguishers
Powder Fire Extinguishers discharge a fine powder that absorbs fuel molecules. Additionally:
  • Deprive the fire of a fuel source, effectively containing and extinguishes the fire
  • Available in a range of sizes for domestic and industrial situations including 2.1kg, 2.7kg, 4.5kg and 9.0kg models
  • ABE range also offers a 4.5 kg high performance fire extinguisher
Wormald's Powder Fire Extinguishers can be used for effective residential and commercial fire safety and prevention from various different types of fires.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.98 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Portable Fire Equipment Solutions

2.98 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRydalmere, NSW

Unit 1, 2 - 8 South Street

133 166
