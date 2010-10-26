Powder Fire Extinguishers from Wormald
Powder Fire Extinguishers for use in residential and commercial fire safety and prevention
Overview
Description
Wormald supply a range of Powder Fire Extinguishers for use in residential and commercial fire safety and prevention.
Applications of Powder Fire Extinguishers
The Powder Fire Extinguishers range from Wormald provides fire safety in a range of applications including:
Powder Fire Extinguishers discharge a fine powder that absorbs fuel molecules. Additionally:
- Residential sites
- Marine applications
- Garages
- Vehicles
- Caravans
- Small offices
- Class A – Paper, textiles, wood, most plastics and rubber
- Class B – Flammable liquids
- Class C – Combustible gases
- Class E – Electrically energised equipment
- Deprive the fire of a fuel source, effectively containing and extinguishes the fire
- Available in a range of sizes for domestic and industrial situations including 2.1kg, 2.7kg, 4.5kg and 9.0kg models
- ABE range also offers a 4.5 kg high performance fire extinguisher