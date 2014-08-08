Pour On Gravel Binder - the solution to bind and stabilise loose gravel

Logo
Last Updated on 08 Aug 2014

StoneSet Pour On Gravel Binder is the ideal solution to create a finished surface with a natural loose gravel look, or a smooth off for a pathway.

Overview
Description

StoneSet Pour On Gravel Binder is the ideal solution to create a finished surface with a natural loose gravel look, or a smooth off for a pathway that is suitable for pushchairs and wheel chairs. Quick and easy to install, Pour On Gravel Binder provides a cost effective way to bind and stabilise loose gravel, creating attractive and easy to maintain gravel landscaping and pathways.

StoneSet Pour On Gravel Binder can be used in a range of applications, both residential and commercial

  • Road medians
  • Embankments
  • Pathways and walkways
  • Roof tops
  • Decorative areas

Retro fit, Pour On Gravel Binder offers ease of use and can be applied to existing loose stone

  • Eliminates the ongoing maintenance of loose stone and surrounding areas
  • Material is easy to use and simple to install
  • Cost effective, the system is low cost and a long term solution to stabilise stone
  • Still porous, the binder holds stone together without effecting the porosity of the surface
  • Ideal for water sensitive urban designs

Pebbles provide a great looking and functional finish for roof top environments, however the main issue is the pebbles falling off the top of multi-storey buildings. By using Pour On Gravel Binder, it holds the pebbles together eliminating the need for netting.

Contact
Display AddressFrenchs Forest, NSW

National Office Equinox Center, Suite 203, 18 Rodborough Road

02 9453 2826
