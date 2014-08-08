Pour On Gravel Binder - the solution to bind and stabilise loose gravel
Overview
StoneSet Pour On Gravel Binder is the ideal solution to create a finished surface with a natural loose gravel look, or a smooth off for a pathway that is suitable for pushchairs and wheel chairs. Quick and easy to install, Pour On Gravel Binder provides a cost effective way to bind and stabilise loose gravel, creating attractive and easy to maintain gravel landscaping and pathways.
StoneSet Pour On Gravel Binder can be used in a range of applications, both residential and commercial
- Road medians
- Embankments
- Pathways and walkways
- Roof tops
- Decorative areas
Retro fit, Pour On Gravel Binder offers ease of use and can be applied to existing loose stone
- Eliminates the ongoing maintenance of loose stone and surrounding areas
- Material is easy to use and simple to install
- Cost effective, the system is low cost and a long term solution to stabilise stone
- Still porous, the binder holds stone together without effecting the porosity of the surface
- Ideal for water sensitive urban designs
Pebbles provide a great looking and functional finish for roof top environments, however the main issue is the pebbles falling off the top of multi-storey buildings. By using Pour On Gravel Binder, it holds the pebbles together eliminating the need for netting.
