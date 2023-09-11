Portable stages

A portable stage system, made in Australia to ensure a premium and purpose-built solution for your needs. A system suitable for indoor and outdoor events- a testament to the quality and attention to detail in construction.

Our Modular staging system is the most adaptable and easy to use demountable staging system available on the market today; backed by a 10-year warranty. It is based on a standard size of 2mx1m podiums, you can create any size stage as required with multiple configurations by simply changing the leg heights you can also create tiered seating or choir risers.

The Fold & Roll staging system is ideal for one person assembly. It is wheeled into place for a quick set up and pack down. It is based on a 2.4×1.2m stage deck with various heights and features and an inbuilt storage trolley system. The Fold & Roll system has no pinch points unlike other folding stage systems, meeting your OHS requirements.