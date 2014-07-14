Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies
The new portable Portavo liquid analysers provide online continuous measurement for:
- pH/ORP
- Conductivity
- Dissolved Oxygen
- Temperature
Some distinguish features of the Portable meter are:
- World’s first portable multimeter for analog and digital Memosens sensor.
- One device for pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen and temperature measurement.
- Water and dust proof with IP rating of IP 67/IP 66 ingress protection
- Suitable for hazardous application as the device is IECEX certified.
- Intelligent data logger with 10,000 entries and graphical representation
- Digital Memosens sensors and analog sensors can be used on one device.
- High resolution colour display is perfectly readable even after years.
Benefits of Portable liquid analyser:
- Multi-functional housing for process and laboratory.
- Integrated sensor quiver protects the sensor from drying out
- Easy sensor calibration, also on site.
- Just one cable for all sensor
- Equipped with new Memosens ® Technology