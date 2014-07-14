Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies

The new portable Portavo liquid analysers provide online continuous measurement for:

pH/ORP

Conductivity

Dissolved Oxygen

Temperature

Some distinguish features of the Portable meter are:

World’s first portable multimeter for analog and digital Memosens sensor.

One device for pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen and temperature measurement.

Water and dust proof with IP rating of IP 67/IP 66 ingress protection

Suitable for hazardous application as the device is IECEX certified.

Intelligent data logger with 10,000 entries and graphical representation

Digital Memosens sensors and analog sensors can be used on one device.

High resolution colour display is perfectly readable even after years.

Benefits of Portable liquid analyser: