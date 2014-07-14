Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alvi Technologies
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies
Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies

Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2014

Portable Liquid Process Analysers from ALVI Technologies provide continuous online measurements with 10,000 entries and graphical representation

Overview
Description

The new portable Portavo liquid analysers provide online continuous measurement for:

  • pH/ORP
  • Conductivity
  • Dissolved Oxygen
  • Temperature

Some distinguish features of the Portable meter are:

  • World’s first portable multimeter for analog and digital Memosens sensor.
  • One device for pH/ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen and temperature measurement.
  • Water and dust proof with IP rating of IP 67/IP 66 ingress protection
  • Suitable for hazardous application as the device is IECEX certified.
  • Intelligent data logger with 10,000 entries and graphical representation
  • Digital Memosens sensors and analog sensors can be used on one device.
  • High resolution colour display is perfectly readable even after years.

Benefits of Portable liquid analyser:

  • Multi-functional housing for process and laboratory.
  • Integrated sensor quiver protects the sensor from drying out
  • Easy sensor calibration, also on site.
  • Just one cable for all sensor
  • Equipped with new Memosens ® Technology
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

Unit 2, 79 Station Rd

02 9838 7220
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap