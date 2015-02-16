Portable Grandstands Tip n Roll Grandstands offer the perfect seating solution, that moves with seasons

Tip n Roll grandstands offer the perfect solution for sporting areas of multiple use. They are able to be moved to where the game is, to ensure your patrons get the best view of all the action. When they are no longer required, they can be rolled into storage or moved to the next venue.

They feature:

Swivel casters for easy maneuverability and storage

Framework is constructed using lightweight welded aluminum angle to keep the weight to a minimum without jeopardising structural strength

Double foot planks used for extra leg room and safety

Units are available in, three and four row configurations@4.6m lengths

Backrest & cushions available.

These units are perfect for, football, netball, athletics, swimming pools, the list is endless.