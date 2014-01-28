Porcelain Floor and Wall Linings

MAXIMUM is a porcelain panel rather than a tile: size does matter!

Fiandre’s advanced research combines the technological and aesthetic to produce the largest sized material available with a completely smooth finish.

The lightweight nature of each panel means installation time is greatly reduced and they are available in an outstanding range of colours and finishes from a semi matt through to a polished finish.

Minimal joins with maximum spans to create infinite spacial dimensions.

Thanks to their light weight, easy installation and maintenance, MAXIMUM Porcelain Panels are suited for all interior floor and wall lining applications.

Low maintenance, self cleaning panels

MAXIMUM Porcelain Panels can be specified with Active™ Clean Air and Antibacterial Ceramic to create a self cleaning tile application. This is a patented productive process used to manufacture ECO­ACTIVE ceramic tiles and surfaces with anti-pollutant and anti­bacterial properties.

A technically advanced photocatalytic material, Active Clean Air & Antibacterial Ceramic™ makes it possible to use materials that make an active contribution to creating a better atmosphere and a cleaner environment.

Active™ is embedded and fused into the panel at manufacturing stage, so it will not lose its effectiveness over the lifespan of the product.

Currently, the largest format currently available for Active™ application is 1500 × 750 mm.

Maximum large format porcelain panels are a cost effective solution for office or commercial fit outs. Cladding lift lobbies in finishes such as Maximum Calacatta will effective save 70% in material cost in comparison to Marble or Engineered stones. Calacatta also comes in 4 vein matched patterns as well as a book matched pair.

Maximum has also released "Calacatta Statuario" which is also exclusive to Australia. Other new product releases include the 1000 x 1000 Megalith range which opens a whole new field of cost effective tile applications in amazing finishes (contact Maximum).