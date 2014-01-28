Porcelain Exterior and Facade Cladding

Thanks to their light weight, easy installation and maintenance, MAXIMUM Porcelain Panels are particularly suited for all exterior façade cladding, including ventilated systems.

MAXIMUM AUSTRALIA has developed four fixings options for external or internal cladding:

Open expressed joint fixing channel – mechanically and adhesively fixed to vertical support angle profiles with 10 mm open joint

Closed joint profile trim – concealed fixings, mechanically and adhesive fixed using a 7.5 mm wide H profile joiner trim.

6 mm expressed joint – James Hardie backing strip (used for CFC). Panels adhesive/tape fixed horizontally to vertical support profiles.

Closed joint – adhesive and double sided tape method, with approx 2 mm joint.

Direct adhesive solution

With the technological advancement of epoxy and Polyurethane adhesives systems, such as Kerakoll Superflex, MAXIMUM is a perfect solution for this application. Ideal for the refurbishment of existing buildings that need urgent face lifts. The aesthetic appeal of MAXIMUM panels will offer a striking alternative to traditional cladding systems such as aluminium composites, pre finished CFC, FC, rendered and painted pre-cast walls.

Ventilated Façade Systems

MAXIMUM Porcelain Panels are the ideal alternative to standard façade cladding products. The covering materials of a ventilated wall must meet the following requirements: reduced water absorption, non-flammability, resistance to UV, resistant to chemical and air pollution, lightweight and limited maintenance. Porcelain Panels have all these characteristics, making them technically better than quarry materials and classifying them as one of the most suitable materials for ventilated façades.

MAXIMUM 6 mm Porcelain Panels are only 14.7 kg/m2 as compared to 20 mm marble or granite which is approx 50 kg/m2 . The load bearing weight is drastically reduced, a factor especially important in renovation works or new builds.

The design principle of the ventilated façade lies in the static autonomy of each single facing slab as well as in elimination of fixing mortar.

By not being directly anchored onto the building, the covering slab is free to move according to its own expansion coefficient, independently of movements of the structural supports, and adjust to the settling movements and oscillations of the building thanks to the elasticity of the anchoring.

Low maintenance, self cleaning panels

MAXIMUM Porcelain Panels can be specified with Active™ Clean Air and Antibacterial Ceramic to create a self cleaning tile application. This is a patented productive process used to manufacture ECO­ACTIVE ceramic tiles and surfaces with anti-pollutant and anti­bacterial properties.

A technically advanced photocatalytic material, Active Clean Air & Antibacterial Ceramic™ makes it possible to use materials that make an active contribution to creating a better atmosphere and a cleaner environment.

Active™ is embedded and fused into the panel at manufacturing stage, so it will not lose its effectiveness over the lifespan of the product.

Currently, the largest format currently available for Active™ application is 1500 × 750 mm.