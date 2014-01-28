Porcelain Benchtops and Splashbacks

MAXIMUM Panels for benchtops and splashbacks offer a contemporary European look with a slim profile and choice of finishes. Unlike reconstituted products, MAXIMUM is made, using the latest technology, from 100% natural and recycled material without the use of toxic resins or chemical binders.

The slim aspect of the MAXIMUM profile offers a wide range of design alternatives for benchtops, vanities, splashbacks, with the potential to carry through the design representation onto floors and walls.

Advantages over reconstituted products: