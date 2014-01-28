Porcelain Benchtops and Splashbacks
Maximum Panels provide a contemporary European look to kitchen bench tops, splash backs and bathrooms.
Overview
MAXIMUM Panels for benchtops and splashbacks offer a contemporary European look with a slim profile and choice of finishes. Unlike reconstituted products, MAXIMUM is made, using the latest technology, from 100% natural and recycled material without the use of toxic resins or chemical binders.
The slim aspect of the MAXIMUM profile offers a wide range of design alternatives for benchtops, vanities, splashbacks, with the potential to carry through the design representation onto floors and walls.
Advantages over reconstituted products:
- Natural stone aesthetics
- Made from 100% natural materials; no sealants, waxes, epoxies, man-made binders or artificial colouring agents that could add to harmful VOC off-gassing after installation
- High strength and scratch resistant
- Stain and mould resistant
- UV stable (will not fade in direct sunlight)
- Thermal shock resistant
- Up to 36 kg/m2 lighter than 20 mm thick products
- Easier to install and handle
- Perfect for bathroom vanities, floors and walls