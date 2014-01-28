Logo
Calacatta Matt: Kitchens U Build showroom - 4/490 Mahoneys Road, Campbellfield. Fabrication by Multiform Stone Industries.
Calacatta Matt: Kitchens U Build showroom - 4/490 Mahoneys Road, Campbellfield. Fabrication by Multiform Stone Industries.
Calacatta Matt: Kitchens U Build showroom - 4/490 Mahoneys Road, Campbellfield. Fabrication by Multiform Stone Industries.
Porcelain Benchtops and Splashbacks

Last Updated on 28 Jan 2014

Maximum Panels provide a contemporary European look to kitchen bench tops, splash backs and bathrooms.

Overview
Description

MAXIMUM Panels for benchtops and splashbacks offer a contemporary European look with a slim profile and choice of finishes. Unlike reconstituted products, MAXIMUM is made, using the latest technology, from 100% natural and recycled material without the use of toxic resins or chemical binders.

The slim aspect of the MAXIMUM profile offers a wide range of design alternatives for benchtops, vanities, splashbacks, with the potential to carry through the design representation onto floors and walls.

Advantages over reconstituted products:

  • Natural stone aesthetics
  • Made from 100% natural materials; no sealants, waxes, epoxies, man-made binders or artificial colouring agents that could add to harmful VOC off-gassing after installation
  • High strength and scratch resistant
  • Stain and mould resistant
  • UV stable (will not fade in direct sunlight)
  • Thermal shock resistant
  • Up to 36 kg/m2 lighter than 20 mm thick products
  • Easier to install and handle
  • Perfect for bathroom vanities, floors and walls

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Maximum Porcelain Panels Specs

93.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Maximum Porcelain Panels Brochure

4.86 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

A 46a Euston Road

02 9519 8017
