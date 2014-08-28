Pool Windows, Pool Walls and Glass Water Features from Dimension One Glass Fencing

Glass pool windows give you the opportunity to “see through” walls, which makes them great for small spaces

The glass window enables more natural lighting to be introduced into the space making it seemingly larger and lighter.

Pool walls are also great for observation and were originally introduced as a viewing method for swimming and diving coaches

Glass thickness starts from 12mm toughened laminated glass; an engineer determines the glass thickness required before installation. This glass is set into concrete, no framing is required.

Dimension One Glass Water Features are custom designed to your requirements and taste

The combination of glass and water gives the opportunity to create beautiful glass features without the usual constraints imposed by functional requirements. Give your space that extra edge with a unique custom designed glass water feature by Dimension One Glass Fencing. The toughened glass thickness varies according to the engineering and structural requirements. Once installed, glass water features simply need to be wiped clean periodically. The water level must be kept at the recommended level to prevent possible damage to the pump.