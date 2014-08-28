Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dimension One Glass Fencing Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
D1G Glass Bridge
D1G Pool Wall
D1G Water Features
D1G Frameless Glass and Glass Bridge
D1G Pool Wall
D1G Glass Bridge
D1G Staircase
D1G Glass Bridge
D1G Pool Wall
D1G Water Features
D1G Frameless Glass and Glass Bridge
D1G Pool Wall
D1G Glass Bridge
D1G Staircase

Pool Windows, Pool Walls and Glass Water Features from Dimension One Glass Fencing

Last Updated on 28 Aug 2014

Pool Windows, Pool Walls and Glass Water Features from Dimension One Glass Fencing are custom designed to specific requirements and taste

Overview
Description

Glass pool windows give you the opportunity to “see through” walls, which makes them great for small spaces

The glass window enables more natural lighting to be introduced into the space making it seemingly larger and lighter.

Pool walls are also great for observation and were originally introduced as a viewing method for swimming and diving coaches

Glass thickness starts from 12mm toughened laminated glass; an engineer determines the glass thickness required before installation. This glass is set into concrete, no framing is required.

Dimension One Glass Water Features are custom designed to your requirements and taste

The combination of glass and water gives the opportunity to create beautiful glass features without the usual constraints imposed by functional requirements. Give your space that extra edge with a unique custom designed glass water feature by Dimension One Glass Fencing. The toughened glass thickness varies according to the engineering and structural requirements. Once installed, glass water features simply need to be wiped clean periodically. The water level must be kept at the recommended level to prevent possible damage to the pump.

Contact
Display AddressBox Hill, NSW

801 Windsor Rd

1300 314 527
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap