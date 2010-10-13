Pool Pump Housing from Apartment Storage Systems
Last Updated on 13 Oct 2010
Ensure that you pumps are stored safely and correctly with The Box Thing range of pool pump covers
Overview
Description
Apartment Storage systems The Box Thing Pool Pump Enclosures are ideal for pool pumps, air conditioning units and any other system that may require shelter from the elements.
Pool Pump Housing for effective protection in demanding settings
- Modular Construction Versatile in size and shape
- Non-Corrosive All aluminum construction
- Capacity is variable because of modular construction
- Units can insulated
- Finish Anodised and powder coat
- Suitable for harsh sea-side environment
- Combination of door options
- Lockable
- Water resistant
- Vermin proof and dust proof
- Fire resistant
- Shelving available
- With the ability to control noise and the thermal environment, the pump housed inside the unit can be used at any time day or night, helping lower electricity costs while eliminating noise pollution.
- Units can be customised to allow for different door combinations and to accommodate pool fencing.