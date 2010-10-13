Pool Pump Housing from Apartment Storage Systems

Pool Pump Housing for effective protection in demanding settings

Modular Construction Versatile in size and shape

Non-Corrosive All aluminum construction

Capacity is variable because of modular construction

Units can insulated

Finish Anodised and powder coat

Suitable for harsh sea-side environment

Combination of door options

Lockable

Water resistant

Vermin proof and dust proof

Fire resistant

Shelving available

Pool Pump Housing Systems designed for a range of applications

With the ability to control noise and the thermal environment, the pump housed inside the unit can be used at any time day or night, helping lower electricity costs while eliminating noise pollution.

Units can be customised to allow for different door combinations and to accommodate pool fencing.

Apartment Storage systems The Box Thing Pool Pump Enclosures are ideal for pool pumps, air conditioning units and any other system that may require shelter from the elements.Pool pump housing offering durability and effective pool pump protection.