Polyurethane Binders from Surface Designs

Polyurethane Binders are used as a binder when installing rubber wetpour. Surface Designs offer two differ types of binders, depending on the application required.

Aromatic polyurethane binders are sold throughout the globe and are the most common binder for the installation of rubber wetpour surfacing. Aromatics offer flexibility and longevity however aware all aromatic binders are prone to temporary yellowing due to the UV light intensity in the Australian climate.

Aliphatic polyurethane binders are unaffected by UV light. Therefore, using an aliphatic binder will not result in the temporary yellowing of the surface. There is also a chemical resistant aliphatic binder that is used for splash and wet play areas.

Surface Designs stock a variety of both variations; they can be contacted for further information on ascertaining the best polyurethane binder for your installation.