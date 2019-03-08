Polytec STECCAWOOD

STECCAWOOD provides a warm and rich texture appearance for a wide variety of panelling, ideal for wall and ceiling applications in either a vertical or horizontal setout, STECCAWOOD prefinished decorative battens create strong directional lines that will add a striking feature to any internal commercial space.

Made from E–Zero MDF and wrapped in decorative overlay STECCAWOOD battens impart the realism, warmth and character of timber, providing a durable and cost effective solution.

All colours are supplied as prefinished battens in a 3600mm length and available in the following dimensions: 31mm x 31mm, 17mm x 38mm, 17mm x 65mm, 31mm x 65mm, 50mm x 70mm, 40mm x 100mm, 50mm x 100mm.

Other sizes also available as Made-to-Order.