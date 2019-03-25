Polymaster underground tanks

When space is limited, an underground tank can be placed under driveways or lawns and when they are not considered aesthetically pleasing it becomes hidden from view making an underground tank the answer.

Available in 2250ltr and 5000ltr these tanks can be joined together to create more capacity. They have the smallest footprint in the industry and give you maximum capacity for the minimum square meterage.

Fully tested and designed to withstand ground and water pressure at depth, engineered by geotechnical experts including finite element analysis (FEA) additionally a comprehensive installation guide is available to ensure a smooth installation.

To complement your underground tank a Vortex Fine Filter is a unique innovative filtering system specially designed for your underground tank. It has a self-cleaning filter that removes over 90% of sediment and debris, providing you with clear storage water.



How does it work?

The filter works by fitting it to a horizontal drain pipe, it filters and diverts the rainwater to a storage tank. The incoming rainwater runs out of the horizontal drain pipe into the side of the Filter and is then led in a vortex to the filter housing below. There the rainwater is drawn through the vertically placed fine filter by adhesion and is led through the outlet to the storage area, whilst the debris is rinsed away with the remaining water to drain.

Filtering to 0.44 mm all by gravity.

Withstands up to 30-tonne vehicles.

Extension risers available for deeper underground installation.



Polymaster products are subject to rigorous health and safety testing and are certified to AS/NZS 4766 for rainwater tank. They are made from BPA free food-grade polyethylene and certified to AS/NZS4020, which is the Australian standard for drinking water and comes with a 10 year warranty.