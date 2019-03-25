Polymaster septic tanks
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2019
Polymaster Septic Tanks have been designed and manufactured in Australia, using only high-quality Australian industrial grade polyethylene and are able to withstand the rigours of the real world such as knocks during transport, jolts and bangs during installation and ground water pressure after installation.
Overview
Hook Up in only 10 Minutes!
Polymaster Septic Tanks have been designed and manufactured in Australia, using only high-quality Australian industrial grade polyethylene and are able to withstand the rigours of the real world such as knocks during transport, jolts and bangs during installation and ground water pressure after installation.
- Being a one-piece moulded tank, they are easy to handle, and lifting lugs are incorporated into the design to make it easy to sling the tanks using crane, excavator or other lifting machinery.
- A low profile and compact design minimises the amount of digging required prior to installation, the depth of excavation is minimised, and the hole is easier to backfill after installation.
- The ribbed design provides incredible strength and resistance to shape deformation. To minimise the amount of work required on site, these are pre-assembled before leaving the factory, simply position the tank and connect in and out flow pipes!
- Available in two sizes 3100L & 4550L Compliant to AS/S1546.1:2008 with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.